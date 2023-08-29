Despite Claims to Not Marry Again, 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown is Reportedly Looking for New Wife

Kody Brown spent decades making an unconventional family in the hopes of one day living peacefully as a married polygamist. However, that notion has come tumbling down quite unexpectedly in recent times. Nonetheless, he is looking for a new spiritual wife since Meri, Christine, and Janelle, three of his four wives, all left him in the previous two years. According to a source for the U.S. Sun, Kody may not have a new sister bride just yet, but it doesn't mean he isn't seeing anybody. The source confirmed, "He is actively dating and still seeking a new wife. Within the next few months, fans are going to be hearing about Kody dating again. And his motive is really to please his [last-standing wife] Robyn, who still wants to be in a polygamous relationship and have a sister wife."

The U.S. Sun had previously reported that Kody taped a courtship with a prospective new bride, but it's possible that the footage may never be released since he felt "humiliated" by the breakup. Christine, 51, made the first sister-wife announcement of her split from Kody, after 25 years of marriage, in November 2021. After that, in a Sister Wives special that aired in December 2022, Janelle (age 54) and Meri (age 52) revealed their separation. Kody is "actively looking to get back in the church and use his faith" when he dates. Moreover, as per the source, Brown is "working right now on redeeming himself after all the negative backlash" and wants to right the wrongs. The Browns follow the Mormon sect known as the Apostolic United Brethren.

Brown also opened up about being unexpectedly monogamous to People and said, "The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that, I feel like I've hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I've pushed off and am headed to the surface." Kody also stated he wants to get back together with his ex-wife Janelle. He further added, "I won’t say she’s been wishy-washy about the departure. But I keep thinking, 'This isn’t a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we’ll just work on it.'"

Kody previously said he doesn't want to be married again, but he may need a new bride to maintain his prominence in the TV industry. A source informed the U.S. Sun that after almost 13 years on broadcast, the current season—season 18—could be the last. They said, "Christine's spinoff [Cooking With Just Christine] is a test to see fan reaction." The insider even said that if Christine and Janelle's spinoffs are a hit, then Sister Wives could be removed from TLC's lineup unless a new sister wife joins the club, in which case "there will be more Sister Wives seasons."

