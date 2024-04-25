Despite Facing 'Insecurities' in Their Marriage, Gwen Stefani Gives Husband Blake Shelton a Cute Moniker

After her surprise reunion with her No Doubt bandmates at Coachella on April 13, Gwen Stefani has been diligently tending to her home garden. As reported by The Sun, Stefani recently uploaded a video of her garden on her Instagram stories where she was filling a flower bed with soil. Blake Shelton watched his wife work before ultimately joining in.

Stefani began the video by thanking fans, "Hello. Just a little update. Just wanted to say, first of all, thank you Coachella, that was crazy!" Then, she shared a glimpse into her gardening adventure with her husband, revealing his playful nickname. With a smile, she added, "I’m out here gardening guys, just planted with 'Sheltonator'. We just planted a bunch of dahlias, so stay tuned. It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be the Coachella of gardening."

Stefani recently also shared a video of herself and Shelton driving around in their vehicle. In an Instagram story, she affectionately called him 'Shelton' while Coldplay's Clocks played in the background. In the video, Shelton playfully reacts to the flowers on Stefani's lap, lowering his spectacles as she calls out his name. The day before, the pair had surprised fans by showing up unannounced at the country singer's new club, Ole Red, in Las Vegas.

As reported by People, Shelton labeled Ole Red a haven for "absolute redneck hillbillies." He shouted at the 500-person gathering, "Welcome the grand opening, the official grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas, y’all." Introducing his wife, he added, "Gwen Stefani, everybody! I don't know if you all heard it but there's a thing called Coachella last weekend. Gwen was over at Coachella Saturday, flew to Nashville for a wedding, and she's been a trouper and now she wanted to be here tonight." The two lit up the stage as they performed their duets, Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You.

Earlier this month, Stefani discussed some personal problems affecting their relationship in an interview with Nylon. She revealed to the outlet, "I had been going through one of those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?' In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid." Shelton also added, "It's an insecurity we both have. These are conversations that she and I have with each other, 'Are you still going to love me when I'm old or if I forget who I am?'" Stefani added that her fears were baseless and that she tends to overthink everything.