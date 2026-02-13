Department of Education Reportedly Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault by Trans High School Wrestler

Warning: The following story includes references to sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

The United States Department of Education reportedly plans to investigate an alleged case of sexual assault involving a trans high school wrestler in Washington.

According to OutKick, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is looking into reports that a 16-year-old female wrestler was sexually assaulted during a December match. The victim, who has publicly identified herself as Rogers High School sophomore Kallie Keeler, recently told unDivided host Brandi Kruse that her opponent attempted to sexually violate her while she was face-down on the mat.

Keeler, who competes in the 190-pound weight class, said that her opponent was a transgender athlete who identifies as male. She added that, following the attempted assault, she allowed herself to be pinned because she immediately wanted the match to be over.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. Department of Education is investigating a Washington school district after a female wrestler alleged she was sexually assaulted by a male competitor in a girls division. A criminal investigation is underway. This is going to be a massive Title IX battle. — OutKick (@Outkick) February 13, 2026

The OCR reportedly intends to determine whether the Puyallup School District violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by allowing males to compete in female sports. Additionally, the OCR is investigating claims that Emerald Ridge High School, the school that Keeler’s opponent attends, allowed two trans students to use the girls’ locker room.

Kruse reported on Jan. 23 that several female students told the school’s principal and vice principal that they felt uncomfortable and believed the trans students were watching them change. One of the two students in question is the same student who allegedly tried to violate Keeler in December.

Although Keeler’s family contacted Rogers High School two days after the initial incident, they say they never received a response. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not receive a formal report until Jan. 30.

“The allegations in this case are sickening,” said Kimberly Richey, the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, told OutKick. “While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct.”

The Emerald Ridge High School wrestler has not been publicly identified, and it is unknown whether the athlete is still eligible to compete in events if an ongoing criminal investigation is underway. Because Washington legally defines an adult as 18 years old, it is unclear whether that student’s name will be revealed.

Although unverified social media posts have circulated featuring the Emerald Ridge High School athlete’s name, Inquisitr News has not confirmed the athlete’s identity and therefore will not name them yet.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you are not alone. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and Spanish at 800-656-4673, as well as chat and text options.