“100% Not OK” — High School Female Wrestler Accuses Trans Opponent of Sexual Assault

Warning: The following story includes references to sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A Washington high school wrestler has accused a transgender athlete who identifies as male of sexually assaulting her during a match two months ago

Kallie Keeler, a sophomore at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Wash., competes in the 190-pound weight class. During a Dec. 6 wrestling match against Emerald Ridge High School, Keeler says her opponent attempted to sexually violate her while she was face-down on the mat.

Keeler told unDivided host Brandi Kruse that she immediately wanted the match to be over and allowed herself to be pinned, even if it meant losing.

“I was just kind of like, ‘What? What the heck?’” Keeler said. “I didn’t really know what to do or how to handle that situation.”

EXCLUSIVE: A high school wrestler in Washington state says she was sexually violated by a trans opponent – and that public school employees broke the law by not reporting it. Our story: https://t.co/IFcrrO7uPb pic.twitter.com/MqClKewN9L — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 9, 2026

Keeler said she learned following the match that her opponent identified as trans, though she would have reported the touching regardless. In an email to Rogers High School two days later, Keeler’s mother said, “This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK.”

“I most certainly would not put Kallie on the mat if I thought she was competing with a male,” Keeler’s coach replied. “I will investigate this and look to see if we have a video on our end. I will touch base with you either this afternoon or tomorrow morning after I do my due diligence.”

However, Keeler’s family said they never heard back from the school. Additionally, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not receive a formal report until Jan. 30. Public school employees are mandated to report suspected child abuse or sexual assault. Both the PCSO and the Puyallup School District are investigating the incident.

The Puyallup School District had not commented on the situation as of publication. Additionally, the Emerald Ridge High School wrestler has not been publicly identified, and it is unknown whether the athlete is still eligible to compete in events if there is an ongoing criminal investigation. Because Washington legally defines an adult as 18 years old, it is unclear whether that student’s name will be revealed.

Emerald Ridge High School was previously accused of allowing two trans students to use the girls’ locker room. Kruse reported on Jan. 23 that several female students told the school’s principal and vice principal that they felt uncomfortable and believed the trans students were watching them change. According to OutKick, one of the two students in question is the same student who allegedly tried to violate Keeler in December.

“That was when I realized that more girls than just me were being hurt,” Keeler said.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you are not alone. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and Spanish at 800-656-4673, as well as chat and text options.