Dems Unveil 'Chicken' Billboard Campaign to Troll Trump for Refusing to Debate Harris Again

Democrats have a new trick up their sleeve for their Republican rival, Donald Trump. Ahead of the former president's rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the Left will have huge billboards of Trump's face superimposed on a chicken suit. The ad would read, "There's no debate: Donald Trump's a chicken," referring to his refusal for a second showdown with Kamala Harris.

The Democratic National Committee's deputy communications director, Abhi Rahman, announced that they will troll the Republican nominee with a mobile billboard, which would circle his Indiana event, reminding voters of "how much of a chicken Trump is," as per The Independent. In the press release, he quipped, "It wasn't so long ago that Donald Trump boasted he'd debate 'anytime, anywhere' but after Vice President Kamala Harris held him to account for his failures as president and dangerous second term agenda in their first debate, it's no surprise Trump's turned chicken – too scared to face the music again."

The 78-year-old politician declined a second debate with Harris, citing, "it's too late" now since early voting has already begun. But the DNC reminded Americans that Trump during the 2020 elections, when he was running against POTUS Joe Biden, debated on October 22, when early voting had already started in half of the United States.

Although Harris has agreed to another showdown, on October 23, hosted by CNN, Trump stated that he is unlikely to participate as he already had a great night on September 10. Meanwhile, the communications director, insisted, "The American people deserve another opportunity to hear Vice President Harris and Donald Trump lay out their starkly different visions for our country side-by-side before Election Day."

The much-awaited first presidential debate between Harris and Trump turned the tables for the ex-commander-in-chief. Public opinion deemed the former prosecutor as the clear winner, who successfully baited her rival and strategically handled his allegations by answering rationally, and most often laughing and mocking his remarks.

Political experts also weighed in in favor of Harris. Marc Short, former chief of staff to VP Mike Pence, said, "Trump missed an opportunity to stay focused prosecuting the case against Biden-Harris on the economy and border and instead took her bait and chased down rabbit holes. Harris passed the test of looking presidential, as per Reuters.

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23.



Democratic strategist, Karen Finney, opined, "This is going to be remembered as one of the most impressive debate performances in modern politics. The VP is doing exactly what she needed to do: talk about her vision and policy ideas, illustrate the contrast between herself and Trump, and stay out [of] the way of his unraveling. He is rambling, making things up, and spouting lies and nonsense faster than the fact-checkers can keep up." Undeterred, Trump, however, insisted he performed better, and during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. Recently, he asserted that Harris was forcing another debate only because she knows she is losing.