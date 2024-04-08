Democrats Have Proposed a Bill to Rename a Prison in Miami After Trump

Following House Republicans' introduction of a bill to rename an airport near Washington, D.C., after former President Donald Trump, a group of House Democrats came up with a counter-proposal to rename a federal prison in Miami in Trump's honor, according to The Hill. Congressmen Gerry Connolly, Jared Moskowitz, and John Garamendi introduced the legislation on Friday to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida to the "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution." These renaming efforts are taking place in light of the election year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, the sponsor of the airport renaming bill, also issued a statement. He said, “There is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil.” In response, Garamendi asserted, “Donald J. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally indicted, with 88 offenses in four criminal cases to date. MAGA Republicans have proven themselves unwilling to solve real problems that face our country." He added, “I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to our former president, Donald J. Trump, than renaming the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago in his honor.”

Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison. https://t.co/FrUNOVK7TW — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 2, 2024

Additionally, according to ABC News, Moskowitz made a humorous statement on Friday that read, "Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings...But he's never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant, I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality." Connolly echoing Garamendi and Moskowitz, said, "Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison."

Furthermore, in a news release, he explained, “I see no reason to wait. Donald Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges. He has been found liable for sexual abuse and, subsequently, for defaming the victim of that abuse. He has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil fraud case. It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name.”

While Democrats are eager to rename it, the Bureau of Prisons responsible for the Miami federal jail, issued a statement indicating that there are established procedures for naming its facilities. They explained that it is "based on their location, so that the public, incarcerated people, and their families have clarity about where the facility is located."

The former president is currently facing a total of 88 criminal charges spread across four indictments. Among these charges are allegations in Florida, where he is accused of mishandling classified records and attempting to obstruct the government's efforts to recover these records after he left the White House in 2021. Additionally, he faces charges of election interference in Georgia and in a federal court in Washington, D.C. To make matters worse, he is also being tried in a New York case, which alleges that he falsified business records.