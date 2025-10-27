Democrats Are Getting Creative About Trump’s $300 Million Ballroom — And Their Ideas Are Brutal

Donald Trump‘s new $300 million ballroom is the biggest controversy right now. In particular, after construction workers were spotted tearing down the East Wing, which holds immense historic value for all Americans. Initially, the POTUS promised that his extravagant ballroom project would not “interfere with the current building.” However, it turned out to be a blatant lie after a senior administration official revealed that the entire East Wing is expected to be bulldozed “by this weekend”, as per The New York Times.

Needless to say, Democrats and critics alike are not happy with how Trump’s privately-funded $300 million ballroom project is moving forward.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh issued a serious request to Democrats when they return to power. At the same time, it is also an intense warning to POTUS.

I will repeat this every single day for the next three years: Any Democrat running for president in 2028 must pledge to immediately tear down/bulldoze/demolish Trump’s ballroom and fully restore the East Wing and any other piece of the People’s House Trump has or will destroy. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 24, 2025

“I will repeat this every single day for the next three years: Any Democrat running for president in 2028 must pledge to immediately tear down/bulldoze/demolish Trump’s ballroom and fully restore the East Wing and any other piece of the People’s House Trump has or will destroy.” Walsh, a known critic of Donald Trump, tweeted.

On NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday, Arizona Sem. Ruben Gallego was asked for his opinion on the matter, in particular, Walsh’s tweet. Gallego, however, is not willing to wait for Democrats to return to power and wants instant action.

“I think to really mess with him, just name it the Barack Obama Ballroom, and I think that’ll take care of half the problem.”

I’ll say it every day for the next 3yrs – Any Democrat running for President in 2028 MUST pledge to tear down Trump’s ballroom. It matters. Thank you @MeetThePress for putting my post out there. pic.twitter.com/vn8hjTNSsN — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 26, 2025

Gallego told NBC’s Kristen Welker, “This is Marie Antoinette talking about ‘Let them eat cake’ while Americans are struggling right now. So what I would like to do is to focus on this, to make sure that we can actually get costs down.”

Noting that Trump’s 90,000 square feet ballroom project is just a “distraction” from the fast-pacing inflation in the U.S., he said, “Instead of him focusing on all these little projects, which aren’t really bringing anything to help any Americans.”

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan seems to share the same sentiment as Gallego. In a previous interview with former CNN star Jim Acosta, Hasan said, “I would say, ‘Vote for me. If I get elected to the White House, the first thing I will do is rename it the Barack Hussein Obama Ballroom.”

“I would rename it after the person Trump hates the most. Because Jim think about it: Once it’s built and he’s done it all, the thing that will kill him is his name coming off of it.