Politics

Democrat Mark Warner Rips Into Trump, Calls US-Iran Conflict “A War of Choice”

Published on: March 5, 2026 at 11:24 AM ET

He has also requested Republicans in Congress to stand upto Trump against his decision of this conflict.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Mark Warner criticizes Trump over Iran conflict
Mark Warner says there was no immediate threat from Iran (Photo Credit: @senatorwarner/Instagram and The White House)

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia sat down with MS Now’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his understanding of the reason behind Trump’s attack on Iran. Sen. Warner appeared visibly upset when talking about the six US soldiers who have lost their lives in the war.

Sen. Warner strongly criticized Trump for his nonchalant attitude toward the death of the US soldiers. The president had previously refused to stop the conflict and had asserted that casualties are bound to happen in a war. His comments have since been widely criticized by many, including MAGA activists like Megyn Kelly, who accused Trump of being Israel’s puppet.

Mark Warner stated, “There are now six American soldiers who have died, and Donald Trump and his folks have said there will be many more casualties, and I, you know, it’s heartbreaking to hear you lay it out this way, and the unfortunate thing is I can’t rebut what you’ve said. This was a war of choice.”

As a Senator with access to special information, he confirmed that there was no impending threat from Iran and the war could easily be avoided. He accused the administration of putting “the troops in harm’s way.” He mentioned being heartbroken by the images of the families of US troops. Despite being a strong supporter of Israel, he believes both the US and Israel owe these victims some explanation.

“I’m on the intelligence committee. I’m part of the gang of eight. If there were any imminent threat to America, I would know about it. There was no imminent threat.”

He strongly condemned the Trump administration for not giving any consistent statement about why he chose to declare war on Iran. “We have now had four different answers from this administration about why Donald Trump chose to go to war. First, it was going to be about eradicating the nuclear activities, which he said had been obliterated seven months ago. Obviously not. Then it was through the ballistic missiles, which would ultimately pose a threat at some point to America and, as a strong supporter of Israel, would pose a threat to Israel. But not eminently.”

Mark Warner proceeded to say that the administration said the war was necessary to eliminate the Iranian Navy, which was never pointed out before. And lastly, Trump wanted to change the regime. Mark expressed his fear for the future of the common Iranian people and was disappointed that Congress failed to acquire the majority of votes to put a stop to Trump’s tyranny. He closed his speech by urging Republicans to stand up to Trump.

“If Donald Trump called the Iranian people to go to the streets and there are 100,000 Iranian protesters on the streets of Tehran and the IRGC, the Iranian military that is still left, kills 5,000, 10,000, or 15,000. What is our obligation? We have no answers. We had a chance today to draw a line in the sand for Congress to use its constitutional power. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a majority, and where we head from now is uncharted.”

