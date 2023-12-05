Weeks after reports surfaced that internal conflicts were besetting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' political action committee (PAC), Never Back Down, the chairman of the group resigned. Former CEO of Never Back Down, Chris Jankowski, submitted his resignation letter on November 22, and ex-chairman Adam Laxalt followed suit, as confirmed by RadarOnline.com.

Laxalt became a member of the group not long after it was established in March of this year. DeSantis and the former chairman have been close friends for many years, having shared a room during the GOP candidate's training as a naval officer.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His 'Jesus and God Keeping Score' Comment

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Laxalt's appointment was "widely seen as Mr. DeSantis and his wife seeking to have someone they trusted monitoring the activities of the well-funded group," according to The New York Times' Jonathan Swan, Shane Goldmacher, and Maggie Haberman. Having Laxalt as an ally was essential to supporting political advertisements and travel as the DeSantis campaign struggled to gather steam.

Only a few days had passed since Jankowski severed ties with Never Back Down when Laxalt abruptly left. In an ambiguous statement announcing his resignation, the former CEO alluded to reported conflicts among executives within the organization. Other than stating that the problems "went well beyond a difference of strategic opinion," Jankowski provided little information. Kristin Davidson took over as CEO the same evening, according to an email Laxalt sent to the staff.

BREAKING: One week after the CEO of @RonDeSantis’s PAC @NvrBackDown24 Resigned over Ron’s inability to win, its being reported today that @AdamLaxalt, the Chairman of Ron DeSantis’s PAC, also resigned today.



Only a matter of time before it’s all over.



Soon all DeSimps will be… https://t.co/5JBCyoOUFM pic.twitter.com/ePPucfJ4YJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 1, 2023

Also Read: Trump Claims He Would Win The Blue States if ‘Jesus and God’ Came Down to Keep Score of Elections

Though it initially seemed that the governor's longtime friend would remain with the PAC during the difficult transitions in leadership, that soon changed. "After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full-scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice," Laxalt wrote in a letter to the board on November 26, according to the Times.

Never Back Down has been crucial to DeSantis's attempts to defeat political adversary Donald Trump and secure the GOP nomination for 2024. Even though it seemed like the groups were working toward the same objective, there were reports of discord when the website of Never Back Down senior strategist Jeff Roe purportedly revealed internal PAC memos that gave DeSantis damaging debate advice. DeSantis, who was losing ground in the polls, attempted to disassociate himself from the group after it was made fun of over the memo.

Also Read: Trump Mocks DeSantis' Debate Against Newsom in a New Dubbed Video: 'Battle of Loserville'

When NBC News revealed that Roe, who acts as Never Back Down's top strategist, "nearly came to blows" with "longtime DeSantis confidant" Scott Wagner during a board and senior staff meeting, tensions seemed to reach a breaking point in mid-November.

DeSantis faces a scary precedent with a disintegrating PAC as the fourth GOP debate is set to come, reports POLITICO. The University of Alabama will host appearances by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie, according to a late Monday announcement from the Republican National Committee. On December 6, the four contenders will take the stage for an Alabama GOP presidential primary debate.

NewsNation will host the fourth GOP debate. The RNC announced that Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie will attend. MORE: https://t.co/glaQvAFu2j #Cuomo pic.twitter.com/R4nq31aj9e — NewsNation (@NewsNation) December 5, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Trump Slammed by Commissioner as He Attempts to ‘Sow Doubt’, Asks Voters to ‘Guard Votes’ in Philly

Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney, Vehemently Denies 'Depression' Claims