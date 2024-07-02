David Foster Under Fire For Calling Wife Katherine McPhee 'Fat' in a Now Viral Video

David Foster faces backlash for body shaming his wife, Katherine McPhee, who he deemed 'fat' in front of a live audience. In the resurfaced video, a picture features in the background of the American singer from her teen years. In the clip, McPhee describes her younger version as 'chubby' when Foster interjects, calling her 'fat.'

"[People] may not know, we met 17, almost 18 years ago, when I was a little chubby and cheerful...a contestant on American Idol," McPhee began. She pointed at her younger version and said, "Look at me smiling" when the Canadian record producer, quipped, "Oh yeah. You were fat." His statement was criticized for being insensitive, as McPhee struggled with bulimia at the time. The video progresses to show McPhee a little disgruntled by the comment as she stands in dismay while the audience bursts into laughter. “I was a little chubby, okay?” she responds. To which, Foster says, "It's true." The American Idol alumna retorted, "I was just young," as reported by USA Today.

No wonder his ex-wife Yolanda is the O.G. "Almond mom." pic.twitter.com/mMr0ha1Dya — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 28, 2024

Netizens expressed their disgust over Foster's ignorance. An X user opined, "David Foster (74) bluntly told his wife Katharine McPhee (40) that she was 'fat' when she was on American Idol (pictured below.) The comment was made during stage banter in a recent performance together. No wonder his ex-wife Yolanda is the O.G. 'Almond mom.'" On Instagram, a user argued, "Proof that David Foster is the worst, while another echoed, "David Foster would be a lonely man if he didn't have any money."

User @karen.t.marshall.16 chimed, "She’s his 4th or 5th wife. What makes her think he respects women? He left Yolanda at her sickest. She couldn’t take care of and focus all her energy on him so he left." According to People, this isn't the first time he created a stir with his comments. When McPhee posted about her experience of losing baby weight after the birth of her son, Rennie, back in 2021, Foster again was insensitive.

I think it’s scary, that we live in a world, where people, even husbands, call a healthy formed woman fat! And that she said:“no, I was chubby.“ Chuppy!? (I hope it’s the right translation). Poor teens and adults who think they are right… — kerstin kirsche (@vonhorstchen) June 28, 2024

"I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I've had zero pressure from anyone. I've let my body do its thing and found a great workout. That's it. And guess what? I'll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life," McPhee wrote. In response, Foster had commented, "What baby!"

She had a baby. He’s still old — Pat Schill (@pat_schill) July 1, 2024

The singer has, on many occasions, reflected on her eating dosorder. In Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast, McPhee revealed, "I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked." It is evident McPhee is conscious about her body image and the ruthless comments by Foster may have only made it worse as per netizens.