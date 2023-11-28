Dave Portnoy Sets the Record Straight on Rachel Leviss Rumors, Calls Her a “Trash Bag”

Rumors about Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, and former Vanderpump Rules star, Rachel Leviss, have gotten people talking. A chance meeting in the sleepy town of Cary, Illinois, has sparked speculation about a possible connection between the two, despite Portnoy's vehement denial. This follows Portnoy's recent breakup with Colombian model, Silvana Mojica.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Hickey

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits Being 'Jealous' of Christine And Janelle's Bonding: "It's Pathetic"

Portnoy, 46, has categorically denied any association with Leviss, even calling her a "trash bag." Portnoy clarified in an exclusive statement to Page Six that his visit to Cary on October 27 was strictly for business - a review of Uncle Jerry's Pizza Company. He expressed his displeasure at being associated with Leviss, saying, "I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her."

I’m about to do a deep dive, but the rumor is that Dave Portnoy has been spotted with Rachel Leviss… — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) November 23, 2023

Portnoy added, "I was eating pizza at Uncle Jerry’s [Pizza Company] though, which was spectacular by the way, and got an 8.3." Despite Portnoy's denial, Leviss, 29, was in Cary on the same morning. She interacted with customers at Conscious Cup Coffee Cary. According to her Instagram posts, Leviss spent Halloween weekend with her “friends” in Chicago, about an hour away from Cary.

This speculation took place just weeks after the Barstool co-founder's split from Colombian model Mojica. Portnoy acknowledged the end of their relationship but expressed disappointment at being linked to Leviss, saying, "It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup, which is hard enough to go through without hearing 'I f**ked that lady' [Leviss]."

Also Read: New Book Claims Taylor Swift Declined To Perform At King Charles III's Coronation Concert

My official statement



I can confirm I've never met that trash bag in my life and it's wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her. I was eating pizza at Uncle Jerry's though which was spectacular by the way and got an 8.3 pic.twitter.com/KwdKMwkRZK — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 24, 2023

Leviss and Tom Sandoval, both cast members of Vanderpump Rules were involved in "Scandoval" which refers to their cheating scandal. The scandal broke during the 10th season of the show, revealing that Leviss and Sandoval had an affair. Sandoval, who had been with fellow cast member Ariana Madix for nine years, was accused of infidelity. The scandal's fallout had a significant impact on the cast members, as Leviss addressed in subsequent interviews and discussions about her decision not to return for the show's 11th season.

Also Read: Fans Think Selena Gomez Looks 'Almost Unrecognizable' in New Picture: "There's Something Strange"

While Portnoy, who was earlier married to Renee Satterthwaite, denies any relationship with Leviss, she has been active on social media, sharing her whereabouts and recent activities. Leviss documented her Halloween weekend in Chicago, only an hour away from Cary, implying that she was not in town to meet Portnoy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

In the midst of the uproar, Leviss has taken a charitable turn, auctioning off items related to the infamous Scandoval'. She raised a significant sum, $14,800, for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as reported by Daily Mail. After receiving backlash from Vanderpump Rules viewers following the scandal, Leviss decided not to return to the show after completing a stint in a mental health facility. The reality TV star has distanced herself from the cast.

More from Inquisitr

Marla Maples Went Into Hiding for 2 Months After Public Revelation of Her Affair with Donald Trump

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s Daughter Works Harder on Dance Moves at Renaissance Tour After Nasty Criticism