When comedian Dave Chappelle decided to comment on Israel's ongoing conflict with Palestine, some of his fans weren't laughing.

When Chappelle attacked Israel's role in the conflict during his performance in Boston's TD Garden on October 19, some fans felt offended and even walked out of the premises, Page Six reported.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson Sets the Record Straight on Taylor-Travis Relationship Remarks: "I Did Not Bash Anyone’s Romance"

Chappelle's reference to Israel's attacks against Hamas and human rights violations of civilians in Palestine as “war crimes” started the outrage among his fans, Wall Street Journal reported. Although the 50-year-old comedian had denounced Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, he also went on to blast Israeli government officials for severing Gaza's access to water and “other essentials”.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

A heckler yelled at Chappelle to “shut up” when he stated that he thought students shouldn't be turned down for jobs because they support Palestine. The comments divided the audience; some yelled, “Free Palestine,” while others decried, “What about Hamas?” Fans started to leave the event as tensions increased, the outlet reported.

“The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said, ‘I think it is time to go,'” one attendee posted, Daily Mail reported. “We walked out and met with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing.”

Also Read: Kanye West Apparently Plans to Groom Wife Bianca Censori to Be a 'More Obident' Kim Kardashian

People reportedly walked out of Dave Chappelle’s show in Boston after he commented on Israel pic.twitter.com/5D8Ex1cSaz — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 23, 2023

He later said at the end of his broadcast that "two wrongs don't make a right" when it comes to Israeli policies and the deaths of Palestinian civilians. According to the Gaza health ministry, Israel's military response to Hamas strikes has killed almost 4,300 Palestinians. Over half of these were women and children.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About 'Hair Pulling, Nail Digging' Fights in an Instagram Story for Kim's 43rd Birthday

Surprisingly, the Daily Mail reported that Chappelle claimed, through a spokesman, that he was not in Boston on October 19 evening, but other witnesses have confirmed that he was.

The most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has been the bloodiest yet. According to the UN, 1.4 million people have been displaced as a result of the violence, with more than 500,000 people housed in 147 shelters. Israel has ordered all northern Gaza residents to evacuate and travel south, but air raids have continued to target southern Gaza.

Closest i've found on a description of Dave Chappelle Boston show: pic.twitter.com/Z702IWJJXi — annie fofani🇵🇸 (@anniefofani) October 22, 2023

On October 21, the first humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza since October 7, and the Israeli military stated that the aid was intended for southern Gaza. UN authorities have called for a quick ceasefire in Gaza, describing the situation as a humanitarian catastrophe. The conflict has spurred worldwide protests in solidarity with Palestinian citizens as well as those supporting Israel in the aftermath of Hamas strikes. Protests have taken place in cities such as London, Paris, New York, Berlin, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo.

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West Claims He Is Autistic and Accuses Kim Kardashian of Keeping Children Away From Him

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says Janelle and Him Could Reconcile But is 'Afraid' of Christine's 'Pathetic' Influence