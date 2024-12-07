Daniel Craig Stuns Stephen Colbert By Telling How To Pronounce His Name Correctly: "That Is Subtle..."

British actor Daniel Craig is known for his role in James Bond. He recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest feature Queer and had a matter to settle with the veteran host. “I have a bone to pick with you,” he told Stephen Colbert. “Six shows — say my name.” Despite hosting the Knives Out actor multiple times, the comedian and political analyst seems to have mispronounced Colbert's name on every occasion.

Colbert did as instructed, to which Craig observed and replied, “Oh now you’re doing it right.” “Why, did I say, ‘Creg?’” Colbert asked. “Yes. It’s a diphthong (a word that has a vowel sound in which the tongue changes position to produce the sound of two vowels)— I don’t say ‘Colbet,’” the No Time to Die actor, explained, causing the live audience to burst out laughing.

As per People, Colbert attempted again, "Daniel…Craig — did I not say Daniel Craig?” “‘Daniel Creg’…you don’t hear the difference?” Craig asked. Colbert requested, "One more time please?” Eventually, the comedian remarked, “Ooh, I hear the difference. That is subtle.” “It’s not—,” Craig protested until Colbert admitted his error. “That is a subtle difference and I apologize,” he said. “I don’t want you — Daniel Craig — mad at me... 'Daniel Creg’... f— that guy!” he added. As per The Independent, subsequently, the TV host even suggested that Craig could pronounce his name as 'Cole-bert' rather than 'Cole-bear.'

As per E! News, Colbert explained the origin of his surname's 'silent t'. “Honest to God, my dad had been a Colbert, but he wanted to be a Colbert but he was a junior so his father says to him, ‘If you say your name the French way, they’ll think you don’t want to be my son,’” he hilariously recalled. “So, my father said to all of us in the family, and there were 11 of us...‘You can be Colbert or Colbert...whatever you want.’ So some of us are Colbert and some of us are Colbert and a lot of us are lawyers, so the joke is it’s the law firm of Colbert, Colbert, Colbert, and Colbert.”

Craig's latest film touches on a risqué topic. As such, he told Screen Daily that he had to prepare emotionally to take on the role after playing a hardcore spy in the James Bond franchise. He admitted to feeling satisfied with the project but also revealed that he doesn't have the 'headspace' to pull off controversial characters frequently. “I’m so fortunate to be getting things put my way like Queer. But I wouldn’t want to do anything else in the year. I wouldn’t want to do two of these jobs in one year. That would be too much. I don’t have the brain space.”