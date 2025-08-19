Dan Bongino Slammed Over Epstein Files Drama After His New Role With FBI

Criticizing the Trump administration Dan Bongino has a new role as a co-deputy director of the FBI and he’ll be sharing his duty with Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

This new change of appointment comes right after Bongino clashed with Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, over how the Trump administration is handling the Epstein case.

He sparred with Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel over the dead sex offender case. He threatened to leave the role after confronting Bondi at the White House. Along with Trump, Bondi has also experienced the backlash related to the case and covering it up.

Trump has defended her repeatedly but the public wants the truth to be out.Meanwhile Bailey has been defending Trump ever since he took the role. He also thanked Bondi and the president for giving him a chance to fulfil the MAGA mission.

His goal is to protect the US and the Constitution. On the other hand Dan was given the role as the FBI deputy director starting from March this year. He was handling it singlehandedly without any involvement from others.

Now he will be sharing the role, and it seems like a downgrade for him. However, he was courteous about it and posted on X welcoming Bailey, along with American flag emojis.

Dan Bongino is being sidelined at the FBI. Trump has tapped Missouri’s AG to help run the bureau, a move that diminishes the authority of current deputy director Dan Bongino, whose tumultuous tenure has included a heated dispute over files related to Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/QoTwXyXoIO — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 19, 2025



According to Patel, the FBI is only focused on bringing talented people for the country to take forward the goals. He further says Bailey will be an integral part to keep Americans together and save the values.

The majority of the US citizens elected Trump and they want to accomplish the goals set by the administration. Last month Bongino had a breakdown over how the justice department was handling Epstein’s case.

The Trump administration made a promise to release the Epstein files and Bondi even stated she had the list in her position. However, after a few months they admitted to the list not even existing and no further documents were released.



He posted on X that they cannot run a republic this way and that there should be a proper investigation. According to him, everyone should get the answers that they deserve.

On the other hand, Bailey has always posted supportive posts for the Trump administration and has now found a new role in the FBI.