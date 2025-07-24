“Daddy Doll” Brings Comfort to 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Amid Intensive Treatment

Little Delta Davis was just 3 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Her diagnosis came shortly after Christmas 2023. While Delta was very young to understand what was happening to her, her parents, Chelsie and Hayden, had their world turned upside down. The family had recently moved to a new community and was still adjusting to their new life in the nurturing community when this devastating diagnosis came.

Once the diagnosis was confirmed, Delta was swiftly transferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tennessee. There, she began chemotherapy within days.

It started as a stubborn cold that led to repeated doctor visits. On December 26, 2023, Delta’s paediatrician noticed alarming lab results and an emergency transfer to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was arranged. There, an oncologist confirmed the family’s worst fears that Delta was battling leukemia. Within 72 hours, Delta underwent surgery to insert a port and then began intensive chemotherapy.

This is not where the difficulties end. Several complications soon followed. Delta developed mycositis. These are the sores in the mouth which are caused by chemo. Then a particularly dangerous brain abscess was found that then led to emergency surgery. This temporarily robbed her of mobility on her left side.

This has been a difficult journey for the Davis family, but they held onto their faith and their new community.

“We knew that if we wanted her to survive and our family to stay a family of four, this is what we had to do,” Chelsie shared. Their elder daughter, Dani, kept the sense of normalcy in the family. She kept busy with extended family and church events. These activities are important to keep the family grounded during times of extreme stress of leukemia treatments.

It was March 2024, and Delta entered remission. She had also regained mobility. It was complete with braces and ongoing physical therapy. She also began maintenance therapy soon after and slowly reclaimed all the activities of a typical preschooler.

Hayden Davis needed to get back to work but he missed being with his daughter just as she missed being with him. And then came Budsies. It is a company that crafts custom dolls. They created a personalized “Daddy Doll” complete with recorded messages from Hayden to Delta and her older sister.

This lifelike doll became Delta’s constant companion. She accompanied her into every hospital room and appointment. Hayden’s gentle audio recording, “You both are my princesses, and I love you so much,” was important to Delta as it comforted her even in her dad’s absence as she fought on with leukemia.

Delta had that doll with her all the time. She showed it to her doctors and nurses. It showed how much she needed that doll during the most difficult phase of her life.

“It was just nice to have a little piece of him there with us,” Chelsie said. Delta still sleeps with it and even shares it with Dani.

Delta's happiest when her dad comes home and her while family is together! Now Delta has a way to have daddy with her at every appointment 💜

The family is back to a steadier routine. Last year they celebrated Christmas at home. Delta is now five and does all the activities a healthy girl of her age should be involved in.

She dances, plays and even enjoys education through homeschooling. Right now, her weekly treatments include IV chemo, oral chemo, and steroids. Her family can’t wait for the time when her medication will be on at-home oral-only maintenance.

Chelsie and Hayden want other families to know: lean on faith, community, and innovation. Even if that means hugging a loved one in doll form. Delta’s joy in holding her “daddy” closely reminds us that love, creative support, and unwavering hope can carry us through the darkest times of leukemia.