Critics Outraged by Donald Trump’s ‘Fat Pig’ Comment, Label Him 'Utterly Unfit for Office'

Former President Donald Trump shook things up at a Tuesday night rally in Doral, a Miami suburb. This was his first rally since the chaotic aftermath of June's presidential debate, which cast doubts on Joe Biden's candidacy. However, Trump started with an unsettling remark, leaving critics appalled and questioning his suitability for office. He took a bizarre swipe at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. As reported by HuffPost, Trump said, "The other day, I got very angry. Some man called Chris Christie fat."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

He added, "And I said, ‘Sir.’ And then he said he was a pig. I said, ‘Sir! Chris Christie is not a fat pig!’ Please remember he is not a fat pig. Please take it back.” Christie has been a vocal critic of Trump. Trump's rally in Doral saw several controversial remarks, incoherent ramblings, and falsehoods. However, many critics have slammed Trump for his recent comments at the rally. Taking to his X account, George Conway gave his views about the Fat Pig remark and said, "Imagine if Joe Biden said whatever tf Trump is saying here."

Trump in Doral: "A waitress came over, beautiful waitress, and I never like talking about physical. She's beautiful inside. Because you never talk about a person's look. Ever. You never mention it. The other day I got very angry. Some man called Chris Christie fat. And I said,… pic.twitter.com/l5TG6PcrBz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2024

The Republicans Against Trump account also posted, "Deranged. Utterly unfit for office." Apart from them, Rep. Stacey Plaskett said, "Yoohoo!! Oh, @washingtonpost @CNN @CNNPolitics @MSNBC @nytimes Somebody anybody in the news!!! Are you going to report on this?!?! Does this sound normal? And this is EVERY TIME HE SPEAKS." Several other Biden supporters also shared their opinion about this. One internet user said, "Ah the sharp, coherent statesman, Donald Trump! Who could challenge his mental fitness for office?" Another person mockingly said, "Normal, folks. We’re behaving in the normal fashion."

Imagine if Joe Biden said whatever tf Trump is saying here https://t.co/9cUEdahRUi — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 10, 2024

During the rally, Trump also recounted an incident about a waitress he claimed to have encountered in Nevada. Trump said, “A waitress came over, beautiful waitress — and I never liked talking about physical — she’s beautiful inside because you never talk about a person’s look. Ever." Criticizing this remark, one X user said, "In what kind of brain does a story about a waitress switch abruptly into some guy calling Chris Christie fat? And on what planet does any of this have anything to do with being president of the United States?" Several other users also mocked Trump for his comments.

Deranged. Utterly unfit for office — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 10, 2024

In a similar incident, earlier last year during a rally in New Hampshire, Trump said, “Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered." Pointing to the laughing crowd, he further said, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. See, I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig.” Christie responded with a bold challenge on X, formerly Twitter, as noted by HuffPost. He said, “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face." Trump has previously made remarks about Christie's physique, even sharing a video mocking his weight in June of last year.