Courtney Cox Does the ‘Turkey Head’ Dance of Thanksgiving From 'Friends' in Honor of Matthew Perry

As Thanksgiving festivities sweep across the nation, the internet is once again abuzz with a nostalgic blast from the past featuring Courtney Cox, renowned as Monica Geller from the beloved sitcom Friends. The iconic image of Cox donning a turkey on her head while dancing resurfaces, marking a moment etched in fans' memories from 25 years ago.

In a heartfelt Instagram post Cox, the iconic actress renowned for her portrayal of Monica Geller on the beloved television series Friends, recently shared a touching tribute to her esteemed co-star, Matthew Perry. The post included a snippet from their famous television sitcom, as Cox expressed her heartfelt words for her co-star and dear friend. Cox wrote, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty, and I miss you every day." She then continued to delve into the behind-the-scenes anecdotes that not many know of.

Perry's kindness and humor were reminisced as she revealed how he would come up with impromptu lines on the show. And how the onscreen couple became an all-time favorite on the show due to the audience's overwhelmingly positive reaction, evolving into the beginning of their iconic love story. Highlighting his penchant for adding spontaneous touches to their performances Cox shared the story behind the video she shared.

In a heartwarming gesture Cox, who portrayed Monica throughout the show's 10 seasons, took to Instagram on November 23 to recreate this beloved scene. The video, captioned "Flashback to 3 years ago… Probably won’t do that again. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! 🧡🤎🍁," pays homage to the enduring legacy of Friends. The recreation, however, comes with a tinge of sorrow as it follows the passing of Matthew Perry at the age of 54 just a month prior. User @strallent commented, "Matt is laughing up there right now.😄" While another user @ethantrace wrote, "A little bit of Gale Weathers came out there for a second 😅 Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃"

Fans and followers expressed their nostalgia in the comment section of the viral post by Cox as they couldn't fathom the void left by Perry's untimely demise. The episode, The One With All the Thanksgivings, has transformed into a timeless Thanksgiving classic over the years. Interestingly, director Kevin S. Bright disclosed in 2016 that the turkey used in the original scene was not authentic due to health concerns. The impracticality of refrigerating a meat prop between takes led the crew to craft a foam turkey, complete with vents and mesh for visibility.

Earlier, on Perry's 52nd birthday in 2021, Cox took to her Instagram Story to share a photo with the actor, playfully writing, "Happy Birthday to one of the funniest people ‘I KNOW’ ❤️." The message cleverly nodded to one of Chandler's most commonly used phrases in the sitcom, adding a touch of nostalgia for fans.

