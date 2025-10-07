County Singer Zach Bryan Bashes ICE in His New Song – MAGA Loses Mind

Country singer Zach Bryan released a new song trailer, Bad News, inspired by ICE and their immigrant crackdown. The song’s lyrics bash Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and MAGA isn’t thrilled by the jabs. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter posted on Instagram about the song and ended up gaining attention from the MAGA supporters.

The song’s lyrics are, “Didn’t wake up, dead or in jail/Some out of town boys were given a cell/I’ve got some bad news, woke up missing you/My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got. The generational story of dropping the plot/I heard the cops came, cocky [expletive language] ain’t they?/And ICE is gonna come bust down your door/Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone/Kids are all scared and all alone.”

It could be an anthem for those who are fighting ICE for deporting their loved ones. But it surely isn’t the new MAGA anthem, and they have been vocal about the criticism. The singer disabled the comments on his post for the same reason, but then MAGA supporters took to X to communicate their feelings about the song.

We were just invaded by over 10 million illegal aliens and who does Zach Bryan cheer for? The illegals I smell a boycott brewing https://t.co/qZKTe3Rudh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 6, 2025

The singer’s song trailer clip ends with, “The boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling/The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing/Got some bad news/The fading of the red, white and blue.” While some posted on X, some users also went to Bryan’s older posts to leave comments.

One prominent MAGA podcaster, Benny Johnson, took a jab at the singer, saying he was the largest ticketed concert in the country, but it won’t happen again after this song. Many people supported him in the comments, one added, “Zach Bryan may have millions singing along, but threatening federal law enforcement isn’t ‘art’ — it’s dangerous. Patriotism isn’t fading because of ICE; it’s fading when lawlessness is glorified.”

Rogan O’Handley, a conservative, has called for a boycott of the singer, “We were just invaded by over 10 million illegal aliens, and who does Zach Bryan cheer for? The illegals. I smell a boycott brewing.”

MAGA influencer Catturd said that this is a desperate Hail Mary from the singer whose “non-career is in the toilet.” Fox News host Tomi Lahren called the song ” trash”. Another country singer, John Rich, posted, “Who’s ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour? Probably a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one,” mocking the singer.