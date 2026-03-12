“Couldn’t Even Walk Up the Stairs” – Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden

President Donald Trump mocked former President Joe Biden in a speech at a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday. Despite reports of alleged issues with his own health, he deemed Biden to be “incompetent” for his several falls and confusion. Trump, 79, claimed that Biden, 83, would often appear confused when trying to find the stairs to exit after giving a speech.

“Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” Trump added. “He fell three times walking up, and the world watches… they say, what the h— is going on?”

“When he fell at the Air Force Academy,” Trump added, “and the general was standing there, could have caught him, but he didn’t want to drop the paper that he was holding in his hand, so Biden went down for the count.”

BREAKING: Trump HUMILIATES himself, doing a mocking cough of President Biden, who has cancer, to a room sitting in stunned silence at the unnecessary and cruel taunt. This is a new low, even for Trump.pic.twitter.com/wDOUZAGjil — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 13, 2026

The President regularly slams Biden for the same issues, despite only four years between their ages. However, he has also made mixed statements about former President Barack Obama, who is only 64 years old.

Trump, who is reported to be facing issues with his own health, also noted how much he “admired” Obama, for the way he would always “bop” down the stairs. However, he told his supporters at the Kentucky location that he “couldn’t believe” Obama never suffered a “major fall” during his term.

Earlier, the President did admit that he takes the stairs “very slowly,” as he “could slip.” On a number of occasions, Trump has been captured on video heading slowly down the steps of Air Force one, gripping the handrail tightly to avoid falling on camera. Moreover, he has been caught on camera stumbling as he climbs the stairs.

Trump had previously mentioned that he always takes “extra care” descending stairs nowadays, saying it is not a good idea for him to bounce down the stairs like he used to do. Besides his decreased mobility, the public has noted his bruised hands and, more recently, a mysterious rash on his neck.

Trump has also regularly been caught on camera dozing off in many meetings, leadingf to constant questions surrounding his health. On several occasions, Donald Trump has referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” while regularly being caught dozing off. OK! quotes an insider in the Trump administration as saying, “He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly to Sleepy Joe, especially if it’s coming from a reporter he really hates.”