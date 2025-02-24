Could Elon Musk Run for President in the Future? His Father Thinks So—And He’s Using a Wild Obama Theory to Back It Up!

Elon Musk’s father has some big future aspirations for him. Errol Musk gave a long-winded explanation about how his son could one day be the President of the United States. Errol’s explanation, though, was based on a fake conspiracy theory about Barack Obama.

Errol Musk alleged that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. The Tesla CEO’s father seemed to be referring to the conspiracy that has been going around the internet for ages. Conspiracists claimed that Obama was born in Kenya.

The theory was later debunked when it was proved that the Democrat was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Barack Obama’s father is a Kenyan, and his mother is an American. Another layer to the conspiracy theory was the concern with his birth certificate.

Rumors claimed that the former President’s birth certificate was altered to show that he was born in the US. This particular claim was also debunked soon after it started making the rounds.

Erroll believes that his son, too, can one day stand for election on the basis of the Barack Obama conspiracy. Elon, who serves as a senior advisor to Donald Trump, was born in Pretoria, South Africa.

“As far as Elon is concerned, it does change. I can say that Obama was not born in the United States,” Erroll told Al Arabiya News. He also went on to say that Barack Obama was accepted by the nation, disregarding the “evidence” because they needed a “a non-white president.”

Erroll claimed the people of the US could make an exception for his son like they did for Obama. “If Elon should stand for president, they would waive the fact that he was not born in the United States,” he stated.

Elon’s father also noted that the Tesla CEO’s maternal grandfather was born in the US. According to Errol, this might sweeten the deal for the American legal system to let his son run for President.

The billionaire’s father also went on to note what could stand in the way of his son’s Presidency run. Erroll noted how “terrible” his son is at public speaking while he credited Obama. “Obama was a talented man and is extremely good at talking to people,” the South African businessman noted.

Errol mentioned how his son “struggles” with giving speeches but could “learn” to do better. “He has a lot to learn, we all do,” he explained. The Senior Advisor’s father also pointed out that he is not made for the political landscape.

Errol Musk is a South African 🇿🇦 electromechanical engineer, pilot, and property developer. He is best known as Elon Musk’s father and has been involved in various business ventures, including real estate and engineering projects in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/tUmHVLhC8F — Africa Firsts (@AfricaFirsts) February 20, 2025

“Elon is not cut out for politics,” Errol noted. He quickly added how Elon “may still learn the political way.” The Space X CEO’s father also shared how his son is only used to working with “triple-A people.”

This comes amidst Grimes’ confronting Elon on social media for neglecting their child. The singer, who shares three children with the Tesla CEO, made a post on social media apologizing for doing so.

The mother of three revealed that Musk had been ignoring her calls and texts. She revealed that if their child needed immediate medical attention. Grimes revealed how the child could suffer from a “ lifelong impairment” if action isn’t taken. Elon has yet to acknowledge his ex’s public confrontation.