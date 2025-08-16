Could Donald Trump Really Destroy Women’s Right to Vote? The Threat Might be Real, Claims Experts

Recently, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared videos of a right-wing pastor claiming women should be more submissive to their husbands. The video also included that they should not have the right to vote, and households should vote as one.

These conservative thoughts may seem like nonsense, but coming with the right-wingers’ approval, it may be bigger. Under the Trump administration, there may be an actual threat to women’s voting rights.

Their reproductive rights have already crossed that bridge in some states; now, Trump may come for their voting rights. The stance of extreme Christianity on women and their rights is problematic.

A religious studies professor, Julie Ingrersoll, has warned that this is bigger than sharing one video or making a remark. They believe that women should submit and let go of their rights.

Several people on social media agree to these statements, too, as seen in comments under such posts. They don’t see anything wrong with it, and these kinds of people are in huge numbers.

Trump administration literally calling to repeal woman’s right to vote just yesterday. ⬇️ “The man who oversees the US’ military reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.” pic.twitter.com/Dl42YwHDbx — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) August 9, 2025



During Trump’s second term, many people believed they could overturn the 19th Amendment. They are pushing for traditional gender roles, proving how the idea of women not having rights was absurd, but now it sounds more dangerous. There is a sense of extremism in the logic, and experts warn it should not just be brushed away.

In exchange for votes, Trump has been allowing a Christian agenda that opposes women’s rights. Moreover, Project 2025 was the result of Christian nationalists. Now, they may not overturn the amendment completely because that will be hard to do.

But they may have strategies such as stripping women’s voting rights, just like they did to black people. They make it hard for marginalized communities to vote, and that has led to disproportional votes from Black people. They won’t agree that this is a part of racism, as it’s not a direct attack.

🚨Breaking: The guys running Trump’s Project 2025 are saying that they may remove the 19th Amendment from the Constitution so that women won’t be able to vote in the future‼️#BidenHarris2024 🗳️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WfdpM1601F — August (@SaftyInNumbers) July 8, 2024



However, slowly chipping away at the right has the same impact. The same can be the case for women voters as well. In the past, the Trump administration has changed voting days, locations, and access to mail-in ballots to prevent some people from voting.

This impacts people who work non-traditional jobs or live far away. As a result, women become less likely to vote in such situations.