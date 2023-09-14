The next chapter in the divorce saga of actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has sent tongues wagging, with Baumgartner reportedly requesting that Costner fund her staggering $885,000 in legal bills. Laura Wasser, Costner's attorney, has responded to what she calls an "outrageous" demand.

As Costner and Baumgartner's court struggle continues, the couple's prenuptial agreement has taken center stage. Baumgartner's legal team claims that the $885,000 bill is reasonable. Wasser, on the other hand, has refuted this assertion, pointing out that, at hourly rates, Baumgartner's lawyers would need to register a whopping 1,106 billable hours to justify such a sum. Laura Wasser, in a new court filing, said Baumgartner's proposal was "nothing short of outrageous." She also mentioned that the prenuptial agreement had already been ruled enforceable by a judge, according to Page Six, which might diminish Baumgartner's case for more legal fees.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after 18 years of marriage. She requested joint custody of their three children, Cayden (15), Hayes (14), and Grace (13), in addition to a divorce. The split surprised Costner, who had been pondering filing for divorce himself, according to Daily Mail. Baumgartner has encountered obstacles throughout the court procedure. A judge granted Costner's plea for considerably lower child support payments in September, cutting Baumgartner's initial claim in half.

Baumgartner previously demanded $248,000 per month in child support for their three children, claiming that a luxury lifestyle was in their DNA and that both parents should be able to cater to them properly. Costner responded by claiming she was looking for more money to pay for her own plastic surgery. In the end, a judge ordered that Costner would pay $63,209 per month in child support, per Marca, which was much less than Baumgartner's request. This verdict occurred after a series of heated courtroom confrontations in which both couples spoke passionately about their financial situation during the marriage.

Baumgartner also accused Costner of hiding financial data, claiming that his net fortune grew to $400 million during their marriage. Later, Baumgartner was ordered to pay $14,237.50 of her ex-husband's legal bills. Baumgartner has encountered new challenges as the legal battles continue. Following the child support verdict, she moved into a $40,000-a-month rental home in Montecito, California. While Baumgartner claimed her want to "enter the workforce" when she and Costner explored co-parenting arrangements in court, Costner expressed his desire to spend more time with his children and focus on his personal well-being.

Costner attended Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium last month with his 13-year-old daughter Grace and a friend. They were seen singing along to Swift's classic 2012 hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, with Costner grinning nonchalantly.

