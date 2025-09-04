Cop Snatches Woman’s Phone and Breaks Her Arm After 911 Call – Tells Her, “I’m Trying to Take Control of You”

Officer Douglas Ullrich, a Kentucky cop, has been accused of abusing his power. He already has a long history of lawsuits, and now he has been slapped with two more. This means Ullrich has been sued more than six times over the past four years. The Covington cop had been taking advantage of his position and power for years, without facing little to no consequences, and many claim he is being protected by his department.

Ullrich has also boasted about breaking departmental policy in the past. However, Jamir Davis, a local attorney, has promised that he will not stop until he brings his victims to justice. Davis has already filed four lawsuits against the officer for his abusive and unconstitutional behavior towards the civilians.

Now, Ullrich has been slapped by two more lawsuits on August 20, on behalf of citizens who were abused by him. According to Atlanta Black Star, an apparently suicidal woman has also sued the Kentucky cop after getting her arm broken by him after dialing 911. Kathleen Keitz reported that on October 27, 2024, she was sitting inside a car when Ullrich tapped on her window. The officer told her that he came after a 911 call was received reporting Keitz was suicidal.

The woman confirmed that she was not suicidal, but Ullrich ordered her to get out of the car. Her phone was snatched by him, while another officer grabbed her wrists. Keitz informed the cops that she was just feeling distraught over her breakup and refused to be manhandled by them.

According to her lawsuit, Ullrich said to her, “I’m just trying to take control of you because you’re acting crazy.” At that time, Keitz was still pissed about two Covington cops entering her home without a warrant for a different reason earlier that day. So, when Ullrich and his buddy began harassing her, she called them liars.

As assumed, they didn’t like that and arrested her on the spot. Keitz said in her lawsuit that while putting the handcuff on, Ullrich yanked her left arm behind in such a way that it fractured a bone. Her lawsuit states, “These incidents, documented on body-worn camera footage and other discoverable materials, provide clear evidence that Plaintiffs’ Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated as a result of

Officer Ullrich’s actions and the policies, practices, and failures of oversight within the Covington Police Department.”

Jamir Davis, who made it his mission to bring him down, said, “These attacks were not justified, not lawful, and not isolated. Officer Ullrich has a long history of excessive force and unconstitutional conduct. Yet instead of discipline, the City has allowed him to continue wearing a badge and even promoted him to train other officers.”

Another woman also reported that she was unlawfully searched by Officer Ullrich after being pulled over for “illegal tints.” She was pregnant at that time, and also filed a lawsuit over the encounter.