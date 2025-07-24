Trigger Warning: This story mentions instances of assault and physical abuse.

It’s another day and another reason to cover a story of police brutality and misuse of power that makes us aware of the injustice happening in America. An upstate New York police chief named Joseph Zikuski has been placed on administrative leave after footage emerged of his girlfriend violently assaulting two Black teenagers while making racially charged remarks and falsely claiming she had law enforcement authority.

Susan Rice was witnessed in a now viral video arguing with two boys, 16 and 18, sitting on a porch. When the boys ask her to leave, she retorts, “You don’t even pay for this,” pointing to their home, and then gestures to her own residence, saying, “This is my estate.” The altercation took place on July 18 at the 16-year-old’s home in Johnson City Village, just outside Binghamton.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, when Susan Rice told the teen boys to leave, she said, “We are the police,” and hurled a derogatory “Section 8” insult at them. When the teens laugh, she storms up the porch stairs and strikes the 18-year-old. As she turns on the 16-year-old filming, he defended himself with a punch that knocks her unconscious.

Susan Rice’s boyfriend came into the scene as he helped her to her feet, as the former appeared dazed from the punch, and the 16-year-old kept shouting “get off my porch” and accused her of assaulting the boys on their property. Prosecutors reveal that Susan initiated the confrontation after assuming the teens were laughing at her.

The 16-year-old’s mother, Kristina Montgomery, posted on Facebook: “She came onto MY PORCH … smacked my son’s friend … then smacked my son. I’m tired of privileged a** people acting like they can’t do wrong.”

Did you see the video of the police chiefs wife getting knocked out for attacking a minor? (👇 the minors moms statement) Embarrassing and from my understanding, he’s on “administrative leave” and she’s not in jail. https://t.co/1E3K9HgCeZ — The Nerd (@thenerdincharge) July 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Rice was hurt with minor injuries, and the teens were not injured. She wasn’t arrested until July 21, 2025. Still, she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, trespassing and second-degree harassment when she went to the police station for an interview. Rice’s boyfriend, Zikuski, was present, but not involved in the incident, which was posted on Facebook as he was off duty at that time.

What A Horrible Couple: NY Police Chief Suspended & His Girlfriend Gets Arrested After Calling Teens ‘Section 8’ And Attacking Themhttps://t.co/o1gdjYtzmp pic.twitter.com/NTuLJUMJ9V — NewsToter (@NewsToter) July 23, 2025

Reportedly, Joseph Zikuski hasn’t been a cop with the finest track record. The man who’s been the police chief of Binghamton since 2008 was previously placed on paid leave for three months after following allegation of sexual harassment. The complaint was later dropped.

Mayor Jared Kraham of Binghamton stated that Rice is not a city employee and has no official role. Yet, her actions remained unfair, considering they were just two young boys.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski has been placed on administrative leave after his girlfriend, Susan Rice, was knocked out and arrested following an altercation in which she assaulted 2 teen “What are you on Section 8” 😳 pic.twitter.com/85qca3bQUW — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 24, 2025

“I’m troubled by her language and the implication that she is in any way above the law because of a personal association with a member of law enforcement,” Kraham said. It’s cases like these in the news that may appear simple. Still, they highlight the misconduct of the police in charge and how it affects random people of color in America. Social media users also condemned the act. “That’s exactly what it was. That entitlement was pouring out, she thought it was still 1985 and she could get away with some shit like this. “We are tHe pOliCe”, one user wrote on X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Rights Campaign (@humanrightscampaign)

It’s sad to witness that even though popular culture and new trends of globalization have changed America, stories of police brutality, gender bias, and racism are still prevalent. Thanks to social media sites for bringing these stories to people and making them aware in a jiffy. The tool is truly a necessary evil in today’s time.