“Cookie‑Cutter Blowup Doll”—Lara Trump’s Alleged Cosmetic Enhancements Spark Outrage as Fans Drop Mean Comments Over Drastic Transformation

President Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is the wife of his third son, Eric Trump. She is a famous media personality who needs no special introduction. She hosts the show “My View with Lara Trump,” an American television program that airs on Fox News.

The Communications graduate from North Carolina University, who reunited with the popular news network after her stint ended in 2021, after Fox announced that it has a policy not to employ anyone running for office, or involved with a candidate who’s running for office.

However, aside from her top-class reporting skills and media image, Lara Trump has shocked fans with a dramatic makeover since joining Fox News. As expected, it fueled speculations of alleged cosmetic surgeries and enhancements. Once seen in natural makeup with dirty blonde hair and an understated style, her recent on-screen looks quite staged, and Lara looked quite different.

As per The Irish Star, Lara Trump appeared with fuller lips, altered cheekbones, and bold makeup, and fans accused her of suffering from the MAGA effect, in which every member of Donald Trump’s tribe goes insane with cosmetic procedures. One side‑by‑side photo set shared on X joked: “Lara Trump, before and after joining the cult. Everything Trump touches turns to s—-.” Another asked, “What happened to Lara Trump’s face?” and “She was so pretty before.

”The trolls were ruthless, with some referring to Eric’s wife as a ‘cookie‑cutter blowup doll version of women.” Meanwhile, Dr. Brian Reagan, a certified plastic surgeon from California, analysed Lara Trump’s features from pictures throughout the years. 2015, 2020, and 2025, and he said, “The picture [from 2015], we can see some hollowness in her lower eyelids, along with more angular features in her jawline and her cheeks appear to be flat.”

He added, “But then, when you compare it to her in 2020, there’s a noticeable contrast. It shows a softer, rounder facial appearance, suggesting that she may have had volume added.” (via The List). Consequently, she also faced criticism on her show a few months back. Lara championed the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement and praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his opinions on health and well-being.

“Clearly, we have serious ground to make up,” she said, blaming Democrats for allegedly neglecting public health in favour of “fear-mongering” and attacking RFK Jr. Alas, social media users were upset and accused her of maintaining double standards.

One user posted on X ( formerly Twitter), “So watching the Lara Trump show, she has a mom on talking about health, yet both Lara & Kristin have faces full of plastic and injected lips. Kinda hypocritical to lecture us about health while injecting toxins into your face.”

Similarly, press secretary Karoline Leavitt is also criticised on several press briefings for her allegedly patchy makeup and plastic surgery. Donald Trump haters and eagle-eyed netizens often compare her with other women in the Trump universe, suggesting overuse of cosmetic procedures and makeup.

What are our thoughts on going under the knife, you ask? We say live and let live! To each their own! Just make sure to stay safe and be happy.