Congratulations! Beyoncé Is Now A Billionaire And Joins Husband Jay-Z on Forbes Elite List

Along with her husband, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen, pop icon Beyoncé is now the fifth musician on the Forbes list of global billionaires, according to the publication on Monday.

This achievement comes after recent blockbuster tours, albums and related revenue. According to Pollstar, the Cowboy Carter Tour last July grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales… Moreover, it pulled in another $50 million from Beyoncé’s merchandise sold at the shows. Forbes mentioned that Beyoncé did a special Cowboy Carter halftime show for Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL game a year ago, which attracted an estimated $50 million.

So Beyoncé is the FIRST black artist to become a billionaire solely from her music. A literal legend. ✨ pic.twitter.com/wKJ9cJPor5 — Niamh🥀 (Fan Acc) 𐚁 (@msyonceslay) December 29, 2025

Meanwhile, according to Box Office Mojo, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour attracted almost $600 million, while Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé grossed around $44 million globally. The music superstar’s business interests include full rights to her popular catalog, run through Parkwood Entertainment, which the new billionaire launched in 2010.

Before this, back in 1990, a 9-year-old Beyoncé formed the singing-rapping girl group, Girl’s Tyme, which was later dubbed Destiny’s Child. The group won two Grammy Awards in 1999 for its album, The Writing’s on the Wall.” However, the group eventually broke up, leading to the singer pursuing hugely successful solo career. Her first solo album was released in 2003, and Dangerously in Love dominated the charts worldwide.

Meanwhile, in addition to her music career, Beyoncé has had several collaborations over the years, including her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Back in 2024, the singer expanded her business profile further with the launch of her hairline, Cécred, and her whiskey brand, Sir Davis.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are currently the richest musicians in the world. pic.twitter.com/jynub2953C — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) December 29, 2025

Of course, Beyoncé isn’t alone in reaching billionaire status, as Forbes said earlier this month that director James Cameron is on another shortlist of filmmakers who reached billionaire status. The list includes George Lucas, Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg and Tyler Perry.

Meanwhile, two of Cameron’s movies are in the top three highest grossing films of all times, including Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Furthermore, his latest release, Avatar: Fire and Ash opened on December 19 and has passed $760 million globally.

Cameron, who is renowned for Titanic and the Terminator franchise, told Puck in a podcast interview, “I wish I was a billionaire,” adding, “The billionaire thing assumes certain deals that didn’t exist, one, and, two, that I’ve never spent a dime in 30 years.”

Among others in the Forbes billionaires club include media and entertainment icons, including Donald Newhouse, Rupert Murdoch, Charlie Ergen, David Geffen, John Malone, Arnon Milchan, Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Seinfeld and Barry Diller.

Looking at the tech titans listed on the Forbes list, this includes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Larry Ellison and Sergey Brin. Rounding out the top ten moneymakers are Bernard Arnault and family, Warren Buffet, Jensen Huang and Steve Ballmer.

While congratulations are offered to Beyoncé on her amazing achievement, most of us cannot truly imagine having a billion dollars in the bank.