Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Is Growing Up Fast — And Fans Can’t Handle It

Beyoncé‘s daughter, Blue Ivy, is 13 now and is surprising fans with how grown-up and graceful she looks. Fans have been obsessed with Beyoncé’s daughter ever since she was born in 2012. They love seeing her perform alongside her mother in her concerts.

Even her public appearances seem to thrill fans. The recent one was at the Lakers game with her father, Jay-Z. They were at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. The Lakers’ X (Twitter) page posted a photo of a father and daughter watching the game.

Blue Ivy was seen in a new look with straight hair, a middle part, and glasses. She wore blue denim and a black jacket, sporting a casual, chic look. What caught fans’ attention was how much she resembled Beyoncé.

Wild how people used to bully Blue Ivy over her hair, and now she’s out here with some of the healthiest, most gorgeous hair in the game. The carters are thriving I love to see it ✨ pic.twitter.com/YulMge65ze — Niamh🥀 (Fan Acc) 𐚁 (@msyonceslay) December 11, 2025



While Beyoncé was not present with them, tfans didn’t miss the chance to comment, “She looks so much like her mum in this image.” Another one added, “Ur telling me that’s NOT Bey in 1999.” while some people could not believe how grown up Blue was looked at just 13.

Another fan posted, “At this point, Jay Z is just her bodyguard, cause she is serving a superstar aura.” Another X user compared Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and Blue Ivy’s appearance under the Lakers post.



There has been controversy around North West’s new look with with a dermal piercing while since she’s only 12. One person also pointed out that celeb kids grow up fast. They also go through scrutiny since they are in the public eye. During the Mufasa premiere some people said Ivy’s dress was inappropriate but her fans came to defense, appreciating her style.

Even so, fans are impressed by Ivy’s “legendary” style, calling her a “whole vibe.” They also like how confident she is at such a young age.

This isn’t the first time fans have noticed this similarity between the two. Several times, people have compared how Blue Ivy looks to Beyoncé. In another Instagram post on Beyoncé’s page, one user was confused when looking at Ivy’s photo, “I’m sorry? Is that even Beyoncé?” The similar aura and facial features between the mother-daughter duo do leave people confused at times.