Concerns Over Joe Biden’s Health Emerge Amid Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Treatment

Several rumors and speculations surrounding President Donald Trump‘s health have circulated ever since his second term began in 2025. However, now there are concerns about his predecessor – former President Joe Biden.

According to reports, Biden is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and his well-wishers are quite worried. Some sources have claimed that the former president is actually doing well. On the contrary, others have expressed concern about his increased exhaustion.

The Washington Post reported that four sources familiar with Biden’s health have said that there have not been any updates about his well-being in recent months. They have also said that in recent weeks, the former Democratic president has grown more tired. Some have attributed it to his battle with cancer, while others have blamed the treatment.

Former President Joe Biden spoke publicly for the first time since completing a round of radiation therapy for an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He addressed an audience in Boston on Sunday after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute.

A fifth person has said otherwise. The individual told the media outlet that he is actually active. The person also emphasized that Biden, 83, remains “encouraged and positive about his prognosis given his positive response to treatment.”

According to the aides, the former president is keeping busy with his work, including penning a memoir and preparing for his upcoming public appearances. The update comes after a 2025 announcement from his office.

Last year, Biden’s office revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. It was confirmed that the cancer has metastasized to the bone, which medical experts deem “incurable.”

At that time, it was also revealed that Biden’s cancer received a Gleason score of 9, on a scale of 6 to 10. This means that the disease is among the most aggressive forms of cancer, and it is likely to spread quickly, particularly to the spine.

At the time of the announcement, Biden had already been receiving hormone therapy in pill form. On October 11, 2025, it was confirmed that he was undergoing radiation therapy at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia.

Joe Biden had a lesion removed in February that turned out to be "basal cell carcinoma". Statement says "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed."

A few days later, when the former president rang the ceremonial bell to mark the completion of his radiation treatment course, his daughter Ashley Biden delivered a heartfelt speech. Ashley described the moment as a small celebration in his battle against cancer.

Last year, he also underwent surgery to remove several skin cancer lesions from his head. Despite the continuous battle, the former president has kept himself busy with major events since his cancer diagnosis.

Biden was seen at the high-profile funeral of Pope Francis in 2025. In November last year, he also attended the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney. At the beginning of 2026, the former president was spotted at Tatiana Scholssberg’s funeral.