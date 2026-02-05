Concerns Mount Over Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Potential Ties to Terrorist Groups After New Report

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib is the subject of serious concerns and backlash after a nonpartisan research and policy group flagged her potential affiliation with foreign terrorist groups.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, a nonprofit organization founded in 2004, released a new report that highlighted Tlaib’s “rhetoric, affiliations, campaign infrastructure, and ideological alignment.” The report also alleges Tlaib donated nearly $600,000 between 2020 and 2025 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm accused of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric.

“Tlaib’s conduct demonstrates how extremist ideologies can infiltrate mainstream democratic institutions,” the report says. “If left unchecked, her actions will continue to legitimize hate.”

Neither Tlaib nor anyone affiliated with her had publicly addressed the report as of publication.

As the dominoes tumble in the Squad’s house of cards… “The conduct of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, including her rhetoric, affiliations, campaign infrastructure, and ideological alignment with certain individuals and organizations, raises serious concerns about potential risks… — Radically Right (@RadicallyRight_) February 5, 2026

Perhaps most concerning are the accusations of Tlaib potentially being involved with terrorist groups and figures. The report spotlighted her appearing alongside Wisam Rafeedie, a convicted Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) operative, at a 2025 conference in New Jersey. Rafeedie notably defended the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, as “resistance.”

The United States government shared an updated Oct. 7 death total last October, reporting that Hamas murdered over 1,200 civilians — including 46 Americans — and took another 254 hostages.

“Through public endorsement, co-sponsorship, and amplification, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has consistently engaged with a range of organizations known to maintain operational or ideological ties to terrorist networks,” the report reads.

The report also adds, “Tlaib has engaged with and disseminated the messaging of these groups and has shared related content on social media platforms, has participated in events organized by these groups, and has referenced their terminology and conceptual frameworks in official congressional communications.”

It is important to note that the House of Representatives previously censured Tlaib twice for controversial comments involving Hamas and Palestine, the first coming in November 2023 for promoting alleged false narratives. She was censured again last September after appearing at the People’s Conference for Palestine, an event that drew immense backlash for commentary perceived as anti-American and anti-Semitic.

🚨BREAKING: The U.S. House of Representatives has officially censured Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaibpic.twitter.com/1WE2KzUD2u — Jason Jones (@jonesville) November 8, 2023

The report formally asks the Department of Justice’s National Security Division to investigate Tlaib to determine if she, or anyone she is affiliated with, has potentially provided support to foreign terrorist organizations such as Hamas. Additionally, the briefing requested the Federal Election Commission perform a forensic analysis of Tlaib’s campaign finances.

It is unclear what impact, if any, this would have on Tlaib’s re-election campaign. The Democratic primary is set for Aug. 4, with the general election occurring three months later. Tlaib, who has represented Michigan’s 12th congressional district since 2023, previously confirmed that she intends to run for re-election.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress, isn’t the only member of “The Squad” currently under heavy scrutiny. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been involved in a public feud with President Donald Trump amid the Minnesota fraud scandal and ongoing anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs, including child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Many of those arrested are of Somali descent, as is Omar.

Trump and the U.S. government allege the fraud could total as much as $19 million. Although Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would not run for re-election, Omar has not hinted she intends to step down.