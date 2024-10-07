Comedian Roseanne Barr Branded 'Sick' After She Calls Trump 'First Woman President'

Veteran comedian and MAGA supporter Roseanne Barr drew criticism and concern from netizens after a bizarre video circulated online. According to OK! Magazine, in the short clip shared on X, the Golden Globe winner can be seen talking about former president Donald Trump. “Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States,” she weirdly remarked. However, fans and online users soon pointed out her seemingly poor mental state and inept living conditions.

Roseanne Barr: “Trump is the first woman president of the United States”



I’m sure Trump is going to love that 🤣pic.twitter.com/gQBBIpieXs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 4, 2024

An X user stated, "Roseanne Barr is a perfect example how has not only failed to address its mental health crisis, seriously, but also how it often fails to diagnose mental illness in the first place. I remember watching her show in the late 80s/early 90s. The degree of decompensation she has undergone is incredible. I hardly recognize her, notwithstanding her weight loss."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rachel Luna

Another person asked, "Has Roseanne been tested for cognitive decline? Who thinks she is showing signs of dementia?" Someone else also mocked, "Confirmed. Maga doesn’t know what a woman is lol. No, but seriously, Roseanne Barr is a on a serious cognitive decline. Someone come get their senior citizen, they interneted too much with this lol."

Confirmed. Maga doesn’t know what a woman is lol 😆.



No but seriously, Roseanne Barr is a on a serious cognitive decline. Someone come get their senior citizen, they interneted too much with this lol — E.P. the Dreamer (@EPtheDreamer) October 4, 2024

One netizen praised her humor, "I am sure he will, Barr is a comedian and Trump does have a sense of humor." But still, yet another person criticized, "She’s so fucking deranged it isn’t funny anymore. She’s a prime example of a person in need of urgent mental health care. It saddens me to see her have lost her mind. She’s become [into] a husk of her former self. I no longer recognize the bizarre caricature she’s turned into. What a shame and what a mess!" "This woman is really sick," an X user chimed.

This woman is really sick — Wildcat King 👑 (@WildcatKing22) October 4, 2024

"I'd feel sorry for her because she's clearly out of her mind, but I don't, because I think she's a mean, calculating, spiteful woman," another person agreed. Someone else thought her comment was funny," Roseanne Barr's cheeky claim that Trump is the 'first woman president' is a hilarious jab at his ego!"

"Roseanne Barr's cheeky claim that Trump is the 'first woman president' is a hilarious jab at his ego!" — Ja Hashmi (@jahashmi99) October 4, 2024

This is not the first time Barr has exhibited strange behavior, as per OK! Magazine; the former actress previously accused Democrats of 'overthrowing' the government. She has been campaigning for Trump and has declared time and again that the last election was 'rigged.' During a live event with Tucker Carlson, Barr turned to face the audience and raged at them, "They overthrew the government of our country, and they haven't even answered for it, and that p----- me off!"

They're emptying their asylums into half-empty, midsized venues all over America. — Metz (@Metz4Real) September 25, 2024

A front-row spectator recorded Barr's outburst, then panned back to capture the nearly empty arena and a few spectators on the ground level encouraging her. The video went viral on social media and the standup comedian was compared to an 'asylum seeker.' "They're emptying their asylums into half-empty, midsized venues all over America," an X user commented. "You'd think they'd have some minimum number of tickets to sell before committing to show up. You know, for self-respect?" another person chimed.

Roseanne Barr says her kids, mother, brother and sister all won’t speak to her, take her calls, or answer her texts since she went all-in on Trump.



Host responds: “Roseanne, we still love you here at Newsmax!” pic.twitter.com/MAEJMzNNLT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 23, 2024

In a recent interview with Newsmax, Barr revealed that her family has abandoned her for supporting Trump. "They're my kids. I still have Democrat kids, so God help me, and my mom too is still a Democrat... I have tried like hell — and my gay brother and gay sister. I tried like hell and now they don't even talk to me. I try to text them and they don't take my texts. Whatever!" she said.