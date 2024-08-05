Comedian Owned MAGA Hecklers After They Threw Beer at Her — And She Chugged It

Once, in a remarkable display of wit, poise, and resilience, comedian Ariel Elias turned a potentially dangerous situation into an iconic moment of triumph at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Back then, the incident gained widespread attention on social media. It all started when Elias was heckled by a member of the audience over her political affiliations and ended with her chugging a beer can that was thrown at her.

As per Rolling Stone, Elias was in the middle of a challenging set, performing for a large group celebrating a 'Mexico-themed birthday.’ During a Q&A segment, a woman in the crowd loudly questioned, “Did you vote for Donald Trump?” Although Elias was taken aback by the question, she maintained her calm and responded, “Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think? Here’s a question for you: Why would you ask me that in here, knowing I’m the only Jew in the room? Are you trying to get me killed?”

An audience member threw a full beer at @Ariel_Comedy’s head mid-set and it was not fun in any way shape or form but she closed it out like a fucking champ and that’s the only kind of actual brave I’ve ever seen a comedian be pic.twitter.com/UKGlQXXuY0 — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) October 9, 2022

However, the heckler persisted, claiming she could tell Elias voted for Joe Biden based on her jokes. Elias clapped back, “I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump.” What happened next, shook Elias to her core. A man in the crowd hurled a beer can at her, luckily missing her head and crashing into the wall behind her. In a moment that has since been lauded as iconic, Elias calmly picked up the can and chugged the remaining beer.

In an interview, the comedian later explained, “I knew I had to chug it…I was so relieved that there was still some left in there after it exploded against the wall. Also, my adrenaline was going crazy, so even though normally I don’t drink before or during sets, I felt like this was a valid exception.”

This experience has really taught me to trust my gut, and to fill that gut with beer. — Ariel Elias (@Ariel_Comedy) October 11, 2022

As per NBC New York, despite the chaos, Elias declined to press charges against the beer thrower, though the club pursued legal action independently. She added, “[The club] apologized, made sure I was OK, and asked if I wanted to press charges. I don’t, because I’m never going back to that town again without someone paying me.”

Image Source: Twitter (X) | Photo by @Ariel_Comedy

Reflecting on the incident, Elias highlighted, “I don’t hide who I am or change how I present myself. I also don’t really talk about politics on stage, it’s just not what I want my stand-up to be. But my perspective is that of a Southern Jew, and I talk a lot about being a woman and body image. I really think I’m good enough at this to make people who disagree with me laugh and enjoy. So yes, I’ve gotten iced out by crowds, a couple of people have walked out, every now and then someone yells something. But I’ve never gotten half a free beer for it…My message to last night’s hecklers is that therapy is great, I highly recommend it. Or just write down your feelings. I promise you’ll feel like throwing things less.”