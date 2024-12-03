Comedian Makes a Nasty Joke About Barron Trump — Mom Melania Was Having None Of It

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump’s only son, Barron Trump, made his first big public appearance during his father’s West Palm Beach victory celebration in Florida, earlier this month. The internet has been obsessed with the 18-year-old ever since; while netizens cannot help but adore the resurfaced videos of young Barron, who is part Slovenian, his mother is unforgiving of any disrespect directed toward him. The former First Lady, 54, once publicly condemned a comedian for taking the liberty to joke about her dear son.

In June 2020, Actor and comedian John Henson, 57, made a cruel jibe at the teenager, only 13 at the time, on Father’s Day. “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” Henson joked in a now-deleted tweet, per the Irish Star. Though this may have been a quip he made without much thought, he had little idea of what was about to unravel.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak with former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Taking offense, Melania did not hold back from making a seething and elaborate statement, conveyed to the public by her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham. An official statement by the spokesperson stated, “Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the president’s son. As with every other administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media," per the Washington Examiner.

Pictured below: @John_Henson gets 'cancelled' by Melania Trump after a tweet of his saying he hopes Barron Trump spends father's day "with whoever his real dad is"#WipeoutFact pic.twitter.com/vHIK8cku1N — WipeoutFact (@WipeoutFact) January 16, 2021

Henson also faced immense backlash from Trump supporters and the internet. As such, the Wipeout co-host was forced to take down his controversial post but retorted to the criticism with subsequent posts defending his intentions. "The joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense," Henson wrote in response to a hate comment about his ‘lazy comedy', per People. Yet, he respected Melania’s perspective and acknowledged her ‘right to take issue’ with his joke.

With respect, I think you dissecting it is the issue. The joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense.



Although I respect your right to take issue with it. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 21, 2020

Later on, Melania delved into the matter once again amidst the entire ordeal of Donald's impeachment. She said that Henson’s joke was irrelevant and disregarded a child’s right to privacy. “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Melania highlighted in another X post.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) December 4, 2019

CNN host Piers Morgan, however, was not in complete agreement with her statement as he pointed out how children of numerous high-profile people were often targeted by her husband, Donald, and berated with crude judgments in his absurd Twitter threads.

Meanwhile, Barron, who is now legally an adult, is studying at Stern’s School of Business at New York University. He is said to have played a vital role in his father’s re-election campaign, who in turn cannot stop flaunting his son's 6'7 height, through an agenda targeting the Gen Z males called 'Bro-Vote' and seeking endorsements by celebrities and influencers infamous for their radical ideologies, per a video by VICE.