Comedian Does a Spot-On Impression of Kamala Harris After Losing Elections — The Video is Comedy Gold

A wine-sipping, blanket-wrapped Kamala Harris drowning her sorrows after election defeat? That's exactly what New York City comedian Sienna Hubert-Ross delivered in a viral TikTok video that has the internet in stitches. Hubert-Ross posted a humorous video of the vice president sitting there, seemingly contemplating her next career move, the morning after Donald Trump's victory. "I wonder if McDonald's is hiring," she muses in the video, which has already racked up nearly 4 million views.

It's very impressive how the comedian noticed all the minor details about the Democrat nominee. Her mannerisms are flawless, especially when it comes to Harris' distinct speech patterns, body language, and behavior. In the viral clip, Hubert-Ross's Harris, still wearing her pantsuit from the previous night, contemplates texting Trump with a casual "Hiii, how are you?" She then takes aim at her celebrity supporters: "Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, where are you guys now? Because I'm in a basement drinking wine alone."

Between sips of wine, she ponders her future: "I think I'll just become like an influencer. Like what do you do after you lose the presidency?" Even family concerns aren't spared. "Dougie's gonna leave me. Ella's gonna stop talking to me," she frets, referring to Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, and his daughter, as per the New York Post.

Kamala Harris at the Alliant Energy Center on October 30, 2024, in Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson)

The internet's reaction was swift and enthusiastic. "Crazy that I like fake Kamala more than real Kamala," one viewer commented with laughing emojis. Another chimed in, "Who set up a hidden camera in Kamala's house?! This is illegal!!!" "If this was actually Kamala, she woulda beat Trump no problem," noted one fan, while another admitted, "I actually liked Kamala a little after these videos."

Hubert-Ross's commitment to the character extends beyond this viral hit. During the campaign, she traveled around the nation wearing a Harris-like wig and pantsuit. From Wall Street to a MAGA rally in Vegas, she was creating content everywhere. With an astounding 32 million views, her most popular video to date features Harris struggling with a McDonald's self-checkout screen.

The timing of Hubert-Ross's viral success is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with shifting public attention in the post-election landscape. As one commenter observed, "Man I'm gonna miss these skits cuz no one wanna hear about Kamala anymore you did great, but please no more."

Hubert-Ross was also juggling some personal issues that weren't revealed until later. In May 2024, she connected with a man named Oliver Lane on Hinge. What began as a brief romance swiftly turned into a complete nightmare. At first, Lane, whose father leads Morgan Stanley's European real estate division, was fully committed. After only a week and a half of dating, he even declared his love for her. However, things quickly took a bad turn. Hubert-Ross ultimately filed a $20 million lawsuit, claiming that Lane had some dangerous intents and was obsessed with her comedy videos and social media accounts. Her career as well as her personal life were ruined by the entire situation. According to the Independent, all that transpired cost her a significant TV gig.

