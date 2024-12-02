Comedian Does a Spot-On Impression of Donald Trump Prank-Calling a Democrat Senator

Long a contentious figure in American politics, president-elect Donald Trump has become a popular subject for impersonators due to his theatrical character. The real estate tycoon-turned-politician was frequently mocked even before he was elected as president, with Alec Baldwin doing a fantastic job portraying him on Saturday Night Live during the 2016 campaign. However, Baldwin isn’t the only comedian to impersonate Trump. Last year, a viral video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) featuring a comedian delivering a spot-on Trump impersonation while leaving a voicemail for California Representative Adam Schiff.

Schiff was being accused by his Republican colleagues of engaging in a full-scale political effort against Trump, based on an unverified rhetoric. As reported by Newsweek, comedian Shawn Farash responded to the incident by posting a video of himself expertly imitating Trump's distinctive voice while prank-calling Schiff's office.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 dude I'm dead. You have Trump down to a T. I was waiting for a "very quickly" too.



🤣🤣🤣 — STAY salty.🧂 (@saltinesnack) June 24, 2023

In a voice similar to Trump's, the comedian said, "Well this message is for the Honorable Adam Schiff. They call you the Honorable Adam Schiff and I just have to say, Shifty, you were censured by the House of Representatives because Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax. It was a complete and total hoax." The comedian further impersonated Trump asking for an apology from Schiff. Farash added, "Thank you, Shifty Schiff, pencil neck, bug eyes, watermelon head. I look forward to talking to you soon."

Donald Trump at the Grappone Convention Center on January 19, 2024, in Concord. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

The video was met with praise by several X users, who loved Farash's impersonation. One person wrote, "Damnnnn .. this guy is good…could’ve fooled me … hilarious." Another X user commented, "You are the absolute best impersonation. No one compares, imo." A third person chimed in and said, "I wonder if Trump has ever seen/heard this impression. Just a guess, but I kinda think he would love it tbh. Great impression, Shawn. You've got that down pat!"

Damnnnn .. this guy is good…could’ve fooled me … hilarious — Charlie Pataky (@patakycharlie1) June 23, 2023

As stated before, Farash is not the only individual who has impersonated Trump. Since 2005, Robert Ensler has been performing his Trump impression and, in addition, he also poses for pictures, performs at conferences and parties, and even gives keynote addresses in character, as reported by CBS News. In another noteworthy instance, an unnamed Trump impersonator was surrounded by bikini-clad ladies outside Trump Tower in October 2016. Alison Jackson, the artist, was responsible for the daring performance work.

You are the absolute best impersonation. No one compares, imo. 🤣🤣 — Little Miss Muffet (@TruAmericanGal1) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, comedian Jimmy Fallon also gained attention for his Trump impersonations, which became a staple of his comedic style. In one memorable moment, Fallon and Trump shared the stage during an episode of The Tonight Show where Fallon performed his impression directly to Trump, as reported by WatchMojo. However, while Fallon’s take on Trump is quite popular, it’s Baldwin’s portrayal that has truly seemed to get under the skin of the President-elect. Trump has frequently lashed out at Saturday Night Live over its sketches. He constantly tweets about the show’s bias and claims that Baldwin’s impersonation just keeps getting worse.