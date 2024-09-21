Trump Falsely Accuses Harris of Something He Did in His 2016 Campaign, Here’s What It Is

In yet another sensational accusation, Donald Trump recently claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign used foreign-sourced stolen material to gain an advantage, invoking a shadowy ‘Iran connection.’ Ironically, this is exactly what Trump reportedly himself did in 2016, during his presidential run when his campaign repeatedly benefited from Russian interference and hacked material from Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

WHEN DOES KAMALA AND HER CAMPAIGN GO BEFORE A GRAND JURY ON IRAN, IRAN, IRAN? MY CAMPAIGN WHEN THROUGH HELL ON THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX. THE BIG DIFFERENCE IS THAT THE IRAN/KAMALA CAMPAIGN CORRUPTION CASE IS REAL!



Donald Trump Truth Social 11:06 AM EST 09/19/24… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 19, 2024

As per HuffPost, Trump, on Truth Social, claimed in all-caps, “WHEN DOES KAMALA AND HER CAMPAIGN GO BEFORE A GRAND JURY ON IRAN, IRAN, IRAN? MY CAMPAIGN WHEN THROUGH HELL ON THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX. THE BIG DIFFERENCE IS THAT THE IRAN/KAMALA CAMPAIGN CORRUPTION CASE IS REAL!”

Additionally, Trump campaign spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, argued that the hack was proof Iran was "interfering in the election to help Kamala Harris and Joe Biden because they know President Trump will restore his tough sanctions and stand against their reign of terror." These assertions are, however, categorically false. There’s no evidence suggesting Harris’ campaign utilized any foreign-sourced material. In contrast, Trump’s 2016 campaign is well-documented for exploiting hacked emails from the Democratic Party, courtesy of Russian operatives.

Kamala is cheating in every way possible…



“This isn't a hoax, this is real. They hacked my campaign, they spied on my campaign, and gave the information to Kamala." pic.twitter.com/S6VhrvdfU7 — Vince Tagliavia (@ReadyF4Any) September 20, 2024

The Harris campaign has refuted the claims, emphasizing their cooperation with law enforcement, and underlining that no stolen materials were used. A joint statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, on Wednesday, read, “Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails. There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied.”

Iranian hackers sent STOLEN Trump campaign information to people associated with the Biden/Harris campaign.



This is exactly what Democrats said happened during the Russian “collusion” scandal.



But this time it’s real.



Where’s their outrage? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2024

Harris campaign spokesperson, Morgan Finkelstein, also assured that they were not aware of any material that was sent directly to their campaign. However, Finkelstein did note that "a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt." Nevertheless, Trump has vehemently accused Harris of jeopardizing his campaign. In an interview, he said, “This isn't a hoax, this is real. They hacked my campaign, they spied on my campaign, and gave the information to Kamala," as per BBC.

Rep. Jim Jordan jumped in to support Trump's claims and tweeted, "Iranian hackers sent STOLEN Trump campaign information to people associated with the Biden/Harris campaign. This is exactly what Democrats said happened during the Russian 'collusion' scandal. But this time it’s real. Where is their outrage?" In agreement, John Solomon, an investigative journalist, remarked, "When Iranian hackers tried to send Trump dirt to Joe Biden, they also sent a powerful message to voters— the world’s most notorious state sponsor of terrorism prefers the Biden-Harris-Democrat policy of appeasement over Trump."