“Come After Me, Call Me Names” – Erika Kirk Explodes After Netizens Claim Charlie Kirk’s Death Was an Inside Job

The claws are out! Erika Kirk snapped during an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. The widow of the late conservative Charlie Kirk appeared to lose her cool when addressing conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death.

The MAGA supporter was invited to share her journey of healing from the loss of her husband and discuss what she’s been up to recently. Primarily, she was called to address growing conspiracy theories about Charlie’s fatal shooting in Utah and the secrecy surrounding his burial site.

NEW: Erika Kirk slams the swarm of internet sleuths speculating about Charlie Kirk’s burial site: “Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing? Everything was public…” “Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I… pic.twitter.com/ont6YggW96 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2025

It didn’t take the usually smiling and composed Erika long to shut down the rumors as she delivered a heated remark, urging viewers and netizens to lay off and respect her and her children’s privacy.

Faulkner prompted Erika to address the ongoing disturbing inquiries about her late husband’s burial site, to which the right-wing supporter answered her with a question. Responding with a stern and rather irritated tone, she pointed the question at critics online, asking, “Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing?”

Erika went on to highlight the rather “public” debacle Charlie’s death turned into since his assassination on September 10, 2025. Netizens online have reportedly been conducting individual investigations to find out the burial site’s whereabouts. Erika emphasized that apart from the “beautiful memorial” being constructed, his grave was off-limits.

Charlie Kirk taken from Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah… heading home for the last time. He wasn’t born a giant… he was an average American who rose into a Patriot that shook the world. They silenced him not because he lied… but because they feared what he might… pic.twitter.com/pzrx9gfQS7 — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) September 11, 2025

Apart from his burial, conspiracy theorists have been turning heads, suggesting Charlie’s death was no coincidence. Moreover, multiple accounts have suggested someone from the widow’s inner circle to have been involved in his killing.

Erika didn’t hold back on issuing a serious warning to those watching when she said, “Come after me, call me names, I don’t care.” Undeterred, she criticized those financially benefiting from discussing conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s assassination on podcasts or reels online.

She scathingly declared, “When you’re making thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love, because somehow they’re in on this? No!”

The host Faulkner, who was patiently listening to Erika, also appeared taken aback and admitted, “You know, I gotta admit..I’ve never seen you like this.” Erika immediately comments on her “righteous anger.” She said, “This is not healthy. This is a mind virus!”

🚨#BREAKING: Erika Kirk just erupted on Fox News. … and rightly so. After people accuse her family and the TPUSA team of being “involved” in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Her message is simple: STOP. Her team watched her husband get murdered.

They’re getting death… pic.twitter.com/5gYwq6N5Xr — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 10, 2025

The right-wing advocate also expressed her sympathy for her team, who witnessed the assassination in real time. She revealed that every single time a conspiracy is brought up involving the death of her husband, trolls online are subjecting her and her team to reliving that tragic loss. Additionally, she also addressed the numerous death threats received by her and her team regularly.

Before Faulkner’s final question, Erika left but one question for online commenters, asking, “Why every day do they have to be dragged through the mud, analysed, hyper-analyzed?”

My respect for Erika Kirk knows no bounds. She is the definition of strength. — Doctor Jack (@DoctorJack16) December 11, 2025

Lastly, Erika declared that she was “done” dealing with the aftermath of conspiracies building up online, suggesting that haters and trolls go about their business.

With a final note addressing people’s alleged generic expectations of a grieving widow, Erika delivered a fiery statement, “If people think that I was just gonna wilt away, I’m not going to sit in a corner and cry and be in a fetal position.” Calling her duty of carrying forth her late husband’s legacy an “absolute honor,” she boldly declares, “I will never back down.”