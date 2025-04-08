Cold Feet Already? Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Honeymoon Phase Might Be Over Before It Began

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his lady love, who’s all set to be a bride soon, Lauren Sánchez, have grabbed the headlines for their alleged steamy romance, Lauren’s exotic looks, and the mysterious status of their relationship through the years. The couple arrived at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025, and shockingly, the chemistry between the two seemed majorly off.

For a couple like them who belong to a glamorously wealthy clan, events like these are just mere social appearances. However, Jeff’s stiff body language and Lauren’s ‘barely smiling’ face stirred quite a bit of controversy about the nature of their relationship, especially as they were getting ready to walk the aisle pretty soon with a grand wedding.

As per the outlet Nicki Swift, as the pair arrived on the red carpet, multi-billionaire Bezos could barely crack a smile and seemed to drag Sánchez away from the flashing lights before she was ready. Moreover, people assumed that their relationship appeared like they did not wish to be around each other. Bezos seemed really annoyed at one point as well.

While other well-known couples, like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, cozied up to each other, Bezos and Sánchez appeared distant and bored. It was quite evident that Bezos was forced to be a certain way throughout the event. While it could be possible that the couple wished to leave the ceremony early and avoid the spotlight, some whispers suggest that the relationship lacks excitement.

In addition, media reports suggest that only Lauren Sánchez seems to be the one actively flaunting their relationship, frequently sharing pictures online and showcasing their lavish life on private jets and private parties and so on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soch! India (@sochxindia)

In contrast, Jeff seems overshadowed by her success and social media popularity. Even though the stress behind the planning of their wedding could be the reason for their sulking faces, their appearance on the red carpet led many to wonder whether the couple might be facing challenges behind the scenes.

The couple, who are currently planning their guest list for the high-profile wedding, met for the first time in a very uncertain situation. Both of them were already married at the time, Jeff to MacKenzie Scott and Lauren to Patrick Whitesell. What started off as an extramarital affair soon became a serious relationship. In 2023, the couple got engaged after a beautiful courtship of five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Jeff Bezos was married to his longtime better half, MacKenzie Scott, a writer and philanthropist for almost 25 years. He announced their split in 2019 and settled the divorce with a whopping $38 billion alimony settlement, which was highly publicized in the media. Scott then tied the knot for the second time to Dan Jewett in 2021. Alas, that also ended up in a divorce after merely two years of being together.

The couple share four children and an estimated 400,000 acres of property, as per TMZ. The future of Jeff and Lauren’s relationship remains uncertain as gossip about their personal life continues to swirl around the tabloids amidst pressures of public attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

Is their relationship truly in jeopardy? Well, if so, then it’s proved that money truly cannot buy happiness, can it?

For now, we’ll wait for their big billionaire wedding and let time provide the answers.