Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife’s Life After Scandalous Divorce Will Leave You Surprised!

MacKenzie Scott and billionaire Jeff Bezos got divorced in 2019, and since then she’s proved that she does not need a connection to Bezos in order to make a big impact. In fact, MacKenzie who was married to Jeff for more than 25 years, has been making a huge impact after their split.

Yes, it’s true that MacKenzie’s public profile is not that big as Bezos’, who regained his status as the richest man in the world after almost losing it. More than often Scott is seen in the news for giving away a huge percentage of her fortune, which she received in her divorce settlement from her ex-husband. Until December 2024, for instance, she was seen parting with $19 billion of her initial $38 billion settlement. Now it seems like she has no plans to slow down.

However, it is not just her charitable personality that has kept her in the headlines, but also her romantic relationships since she ditched Jeff. The mother of 4 kids was seen spending some time reigniting her romantic bonds. She got married for the second time to Dan Jewett in 2021, who is a teacher at the school Scott and Bezos’ kids attended.

Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife to donate $640 million, double what she intended to non-profits pic.twitter.com/ZnkVJYFw4K — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 20, 2024

Unfortunately, ManKenzie’s second marriage did not plan out as she hoped it would, and she got a divorce just 2 years after the marriage. However, the divorce was quite low key and was finalized within 4 months of Scott’s filing in 2022, as per People. Since they are the residents of Washington, they even opted to honor their divorce contract, which due to state laws, kept all the information of their property division and other legal matters away from the public attention.

Scott’s divorce settlement from Bezos has made headlines, but in the case of Jewett no one really knows how much he walked away from the marriage with. However, people believe even a small portion of Scott’s wealth could have set him up for life. Apart from love and philanthropy, Scott has also spent some of her time aggravating Elon Musk, which, in some circles, is also a notable use of one’s time.

Believe it or not, MacKenzie Scott has faced widespread criticism for pouring billions of dollars unrestrictedly into the non-profit sector, and no one has been more loud about it than fellow billionaire Elon Musk. In fact, the Tesla CEO did not leave a chance to accuse and criticise Scott on the self-owned platform X. He blamed Scott “of ushering in the demise of Western civilization by the way she’s chosen to spend her money.”

“Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died,'” he wrote in a post which he’s since taken down (via Business Insider). As per the outlet, his grudge against Scott was due to her funding cash to left-leaning organizations. As per a source, “He also believed that her charitable donations were a petty plot to get on Bezos’ nerves — which, if there was any merit to his case, she definitely got a two-for-one deal.”

Remember when Elon Musk said Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott was destroying Western civilization by giving billions to charities for women, minorities, and marginalized groups? — After learning about his comment, she doubled her donations. Perfect answer to a stinking rich bully. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) December 21, 2024

Even though some believe it would have been nice if Scott would have taken the direct approach and responded to Musk, she instead decided to take the tricky route and pay him absolute dust. Since then, she’s been working to reduce her money (though at the pace it rises each year, this may be impossible). And, while she rarely gives press interviews these days, she has been updating curious minds on her endless charity offerings through Yield Giving. Her most recent post, as of writing, is dated December 2024.

In a post titled “Investing,” MacKenzie Scott announced that, along with a long list of non-profit organizations she had contributed to, she was also starting to allocate funds, through various investments, toward for-profit organizations that benefitted marginalized groups, including people of color and women.

“The gratitude I feel to these non-profits, to these funds and companies, and to the people helping me give these assets away is similar. I’m inspired by all the ways people invest in each other,” she wrote in the post. Basically, Musk’s criticism fell on deaf ears.