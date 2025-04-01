Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Leaked Wedding List Might Make Donald Trump Angry!

Lauren Sanchez had once hinted that her engagement to Jeff Bezos was kind of dicey. However, the world is currently closer than ever to experience their larger-than-life nuptials to the Amazon founder. What has made the headlines now is their leaked guest list.

If you take into account Jeff Bezos’ wealth, one can probably guess that many prominent names and A-listed celebrities within the political and business sectors are expected to attend the wedding.

Performers whom Bezos probably spent millions to secure, A-list actors and of course, dear billionaire President Donald Trump. But things have gotten a bit awkward, as Mr President apparently was not on Bezos’ mind when planning the guest list. In recent times, Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos have become quite cordial but Trump’s missing name has taken the internet by the storm, as per Daily Mail.

Even though their guest list is far from exhaustive, Donald Trump was noticeably not mentioned among the several public figures who reportedly received an invitation. Being said that, Trump’s elder daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, her husband will reportedly attend the wedding.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting married next weekend in a lavish $600 million Aspen wedding. Think about that the next time the cost of Prime goes up, and you hear about Amazon workers being forced to pee into bottles. pic.twitter.com/ofrRpBwq4v — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 22, 2024

More than that, what’s shocking is the very fact that Jeff Bezos, being a supposed Trump supporter, invited several A-list celebs who have been publicly anti-Trump over these years. For example, Katy Perry campaigned for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election about 7 years after she used her 2017 Brit Awards performance to seemingly criticize the then-president.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio have also been invited. Even Oprah Winfrey endorsed Kamala Harris for president and has been outspoken and critical about Trump over the years.

Online spectators are now of the view that Trump and Bezos’s friendship might not be what it seems like. As recent events prove that they may not be quite as chummy as they want people to believe.

Before dishing out a massive Trump snub with Lauren and Jeff’s wedding invitation, it seemed that Bezos and Trump were political allies. In addition to blocking his newspaper, The Washington Post, from endorsing 2024 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, Bezos expressed some direct support for his fellow billionaire. “I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” Bezos told The New York Times about Trump in November 2024.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah https://t.co/JUvLMVh2yB pic.twitter.com/PCFduTAihC — celebitchy (@celebitchy) March 27, 2025

“He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him.” Bezos also implied that Trump was a changed man, at least regarding his disdain for the media. “You’ve probably grown in the last eight years,” he said. “He has, too. This is not the case. The press is not the enemy.”

Roughly four months later, Trump proved that Bezos’ supportive commentary had paid off, as he returned the favor with positive words of his own. “I find it to be that the media hasn’t changed that much,” Trump said in March (via The Hill). “I think a guy like Bezos is — I’ve gotten to know him, and I think he’s trying to do a real job. Jeff Bezos is trying to do a real job with The Washington Post,” he added.

It’s a no-brainer that Bezos’ wedding invitation list will impact their bond in some way or another. It will be interesting to witness how they will navigate any possible tension moving forward.