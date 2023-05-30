Paul Walker's Brother Cody Walker Names Newborn Son After Him Almost a Decade Since His Death

In a touching tribute to the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, his brother Cody Walker has recently welcomed a newborn son and named him Paul, almost a decade after Paul Walker's untimely passing. The news has brought joy to fans worldwide, as they remember the beloved actor.

Paul William Walker IV, known for his iconic role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious film franchise, captured the hearts of audiences with his charismatic charm and dedication to his craft. Born in September 1973, Paul's life was tragically cut short in November 2013 when he lost his life in a fatal car crash at the age of 40.

Cody Walker, 34, and his wife Felicia Knox have shared their heartfelt decision to name their newborn son Paul Barrett 'Bear' Walker. The couple, who already have a daughter and a son, have chosen to honor Cody's late brother by giving their child the same name, as per Mirror.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cody reflected on his brother's passing and the significance of the timing for this tribute. He explained, "This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time." Cody further revealed that within the family, Paul was known as "little Paul" or "Paul 4," as the name Paul William Walker IV had been passed down through four generations. The decision to carry on this name is a testimony to the strong familial bond and the desire to preserve Paul's memory.

The loss of Paul Walker was deeply felt, not only by his family but also by his fans worldwide. Known for his philanthropy, kindness and passion, Paul's impact extended beyond his on-screen persona. He established the charity Reach Out Worldwide to provide aid and relief to those affected by natural disasters.

The coroner's report released at that time revealed the details surrounding the tragic death of Paul Walker. The report stated that Walker, 40, and his friend Roger Rodas, who was also his financial adviser, were involved in a high-speed crash that caused their car, a Porsche Carrera GT, to burst into flames.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The findings from the report indicate that Walker's cause of death was the result of a combination of traumatic and thermal injuries. Rodas, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries. The report confirmed that neither drugs nor alcohol were detected in the systems of either of them, as per Guardian.

This tragic incident took place on November 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, leaving fans around the world in shock. At the time of Paul's passing, the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious film series was in production, leading Universal Studios to announce a hiatus.