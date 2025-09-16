Coachella 2026 Just Dropped Its Wildest Lineup Yet – Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Take the Lead

Coachella’s 2026 lineup is here!

The festival revealed that Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G would be the main acts on Monday, September 15. The event is scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and April 17 in Indio, California.

The Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIGBANG, SOMBR, the xx, KATSEYE, and more artists will be included at Coachella 2026.

The 26-year-old Carpenter, who made her festival debut with her hit song “Espresso” in 2024, will be the main act on April 10 and April 17. Man’s Best Friend, the pop star’s most recent album, was released in August. The 31-year-old Bieber, who just dropped his new albums Swag and Swag II, will perform on April 11 and 18.

On April 12 and 19, 34-year-old Karol G, whose album Tropicoqueta was published in June, will perform. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, received her first Grammy in 2024 for Best Música Urbana.

“Hard launch. Passes go on sale Friday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. PT. Register now for access,” the festival wrote on Instagram opposite a photo of the official lineup poster.

Coachella 2026 lineup has been unveiled with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma headlining. Who are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/0KzM0qakPX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2025

“Coachella 2026, LA BICHOTA ES HEADLINER🔥 Nos vemos en el desierto 😏🧡🌵✨ #TROPICOACHELLA MODE ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😮‍💨” Karol G wrote in an Instagram post of the poster.

Aside from the main acts, Addison Rae’s first album, Addison, was released in June. It had singles like “Diet Pepsi” and “Fame is a Gun.” During her 2024 Coachella event, Rae appeared as a guest alongside Charli xcx, performing their joint song “Von dutch.”

How are we feeling, #Coachella?! Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G will be the headliners of the 2026 Coachella festival, organizers announced on Monday. 🎶🌴🎡 Check out the full lineup here: https://t.co/cYE2f6RMgJ pic.twitter.com/1oWmNCfzM0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 16, 2025

The first-time festival performers, KATSEYE, gained widespread attention recently for their dance moves in a Gap denim ad campaign inspired by Kelis’ 2000s hit song “Milkshake.” After vying for viral popularity with his single “back to friends,” fellow Coachella newcomer SOMBR published his alt-pop debut album I Barely Know Her in August.

Known as the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop recently experienced a unique musical moment when his 2006 deep cut collaboration with Teddybears, “Punkrocker,” gained new popularity due to its inclusion in James Gunn’s film Superman.