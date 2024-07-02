CNN Host Dana Bash 'Faces Criticism' For Letting Sen. Lindsey Graham Wrongly Accuse Joe Biden On-Air

CNN host Dana Bash faced a wave of criticism following an interview with Senator Lindsey Graham over the weekend, during which Graham launched into a vehement tirade about President Joe Biden. Graham, who appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, accused Biden of being "compromised" and expressed his eagerness to pursue actions against the president and his administration should Donald Trump win re-election in November as per Raw Story.

The contentious segment drew significant attention as Bash remained largely silent, refraining from fact-checking Graham’s statements. This approach mirrored her previous performance as a co-moderator during Thursday evening's CNN-hosted debate, where she also faced scrutiny for not challenging Trump's assertions.

In an interview, "The Democrats keep calling President Trump a felon. Well, be careful what you wish for. I expect there will be an investigation of Biden’s criminality at the border," Graham stated. This comment comes in the wake of Trump's conviction in May, where he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a historic criminal hush money trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels and his attempts to influence the 2016 presidential elections as per The Guardian.

Continuing his remarks, Graham predicted significant political shifts: "This country is going to have a reset here, and using [Joe] Biden’s standard of glorifying political prosecutions, a Pandora’s box has been opened. Whether he steps down or not, accountability is coming to him." Bash, who co-hosted the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump earlier this week, interjected, "Sir, you just warned of retribution."

Graham confirmed, "Yeah. I warned that the Pandora’s box opened by the Democrats is going to be applied here." He proceeded to criticize the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis, asserting, "I think the criminality of the Biden border policy should be looked at."

Additionally, Graham referenced the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. He suggested a parallel investigation, stating, "A January 6 committee looking at what happened on January 6—I hope there’ll be a committee looking at border policies that have led to the rape and murder of lots of Americans."

The backlash highlights the ongoing debate over social media responsibility and the role of journalists in ensuring public discourse is grounded in fact.

In Sunday’s interview, Graham also defended former President Trump's performance during Thursday’s presidential debate. Despite Trump’s repeated falsehoods and Biden’s occasional stumbles, Graham praised Trump’s appearance. "I thought he had a very good night… At the end of the day, he was strong, he was clear, he was coherent," Graham remarked.

Dana Bash then questioned Graham about his comfort level with Trump’s response to her query on accepting the 2024 election results, regardless of the outcome. During the debate, Trump had stated that he would accept the results if they were “fair and legal.”