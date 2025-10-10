CNN Guest Torches Trump, ‘You Can’t Have It Both Ways,’ Amid Letitia James Indictment Uproar

A fiery debate broke out on CNN after New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted on federal bank fraud charges, an explosive development that immediately divided the network’s panel and reignited political tensions surrounding President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal battles.

The Department of Justice, under the Trump administration, announced that James had been indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on charges of bank fraud and making false statements. The indictment alleges that she misrepresented details about a property to secure more favorable loan terms, resulting in roughly $18,000 in disputed benefits. James has denied any wrongdoing and called the charges “politically motivated retribution.”

The charges mark a stunning turn for the attorney general who famously led the civil case against Trump in New York, where he was convicted on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records tied to a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

On CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip moderated a heated exchange between political commentator Scott Jennings and former New York City Council speaker Christine Quinn as the panel dissected the political and legal fallout.

Jennings, a conservative commentator, blasted James as a hypocrite, arguing that the indictment was “karma” for her pursuit of Trump, per The Mirror. “She tried to ruin his life and make it so that he couldn’t run for president,” Jennings said, adding that the Justice Department was now holding her to the same standard she imposed on Trump.

Phillip pushed back, questioning whether Jennings was applying a double standard of his own. “Wasn’t the argument about the civil case she brought against Trump that there were no actual victims?” she asked. “If you apply that same argument here, how do you justify charging her over $18,000 in alleged fraud? Do you think this is a more serious crime than the one against Trump?”

Jennings doubled down, quoting James’s own words back at her: “When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people.” He argued that by her own standard, James had set the precedent for prosecution.

Phillip kept pressing the point, noting that the facts in both cases differed significantly. “If you’re saying it applies to her, does it also apply to Trump?” she asked. “As they say, two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Jennings refused to budge, maintaining that Trump’s case “should never have been brought” and calling it a “travesty.” That’s when Christine Quinn interjected, cutting through the shouting with the night’s sharpest line: “You can’t have it both ways, one way with Trump and another with James.” Phillip quickly agreed, repeating, “You really can’t.”

The indictment of James follows a similar move by the Trump administration’s Justice Department earlier this month against former FBI Director James Comey, who was charged with alleged mishandling of classified material. Both indictments have drawn criticism from legal experts who warn that Trump’s Justice Department may be targeting political opponents.

James is expected to appear in court later this month. Her office has not commented beyond a short statement calling the indictment “baseless” and accusing the administration of “weaponizing justice to settle personal scores.”

As the case unfolds, it has opened a fresh political fault line, testing Trump’s claim that his administration is simply “restoring fairness” to a system he says was used against him, while critics warn that the pattern looks a lot more like revenge.