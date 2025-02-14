“CNN Got No Credibility!”, Donald Trump Slams CNN’s Kaitlan Collins During Oval Office Press Conference

Donald Trump roasted CNN darling Kaitlan Collins when she asked him a Putin-related question. The pair is known for their past heated exchanges, and it looks like they will not be friends anytime soon. The president also lashed out at the news anchor when she interrupted him mid-way, showing his disdain towards Collins and her channel. He also questioned CNN’s credibility in front of a full room on Thursday.

On February 13, Donald Trump held a press conference at his Oval Office to sign an order with the intention of increasing U.S. tariffs to match the tax rates other countries imposed on imports. However, before he could place the signed document on the desk, Kaitlan Collins interrupted him. “Mr. President, you won the White House in part because of high inflation, if your tariffs make prices go up…,” she jumped in before Trump cut her off mid-way. “Excuse me, We haven’t asked you to speak yet, please,” he directly said, leaving Collins completely baffled and frustrated.

Adding fuel to the fire, the president then allowed questions but chose another reporter to begin instead of Kaitlan. When it was finally her turn, the CNN anchor asked, “So Americans should prepare for the same short-term pain?” Trump instantly took over, “No, you said that… We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows what is going to happen.”

Later, he had another heated exchange with Kaitlan Collins when she asked him a question about Vladimir Putin. “When Putin says that he really wants peace, do you believe him?” she asked. “Yeah, I do; I believe he wants peace,” Trump commented, “I believe that President Putin…when I spoke to him yesterday, I mean, I know him very well – yeah, I think he was peace. I think he would tell me if he didn’t, I think he’d I’d like to see peace.”

The political pundit wasn’t satisfied with his answer, as she wanted to verify again, “Do you trust President Putin?” Trump chose to directly attack her, questioning her relationship with Joe Biden. He also argued that the Ukraine war was mostly the former president’s fault.

“This should have been done by Biden years ago. This should have never been allowed to happen,” he added. Donald Trump, then, went on to mercilessly skew Collins, saying, “I know [Biden is] a friend of yours. He’s a friend of CNN. That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility.”

Masterclass President Trump shuts down Kaitlan Collins. “Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet.” 👊🏻🔥 Go to the back of the line @kaitlancollins

Next time use your manners or you won’t be invited back. 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/Tz8cek4std — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) February 13, 2025

The brutal response from Mr. Trump made others in the room burst into a chuckle, while his supporters also enjoyed the insults. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “Next time use your manners or you won’t be invited back,” while the other wrote, “Trump at his best.”

Kaitlan Collins’ face-off with Donald Trump is nothing new. During another recent CNN session, when the anchor asked him about the classified documents investigation, the president appeared visibly frustrated over her many questions. “Are you ready? Can I talk? Do you mind?” he lashed out before brutally mocking her as a “nasty person”.