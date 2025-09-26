CNN Broadcast Interrupted for Urgent Health Segment – Trump’s Controversial Tylenol Remarks In Question

Donald Trump‘s recent comments on the use of Tylenol for pregnant women, alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr ( Bobby Kennedy), have sparked major concerns in the public forum. Trump, in his statement, advised pregnant women not to take Tylenol. He also added that the people of Cuba reportedly do not take the drug because they cannot afford it, and hence, they have no autism. None of these claims is proven.

Now, during a live broadcast, CNN cut in with an urgent segment after anchor Dana Bash sharply criticized President Donald Trump for these comments. Senate Majority Leader John Thune appeared on the network and expressed concern over Trump’s unverified declarations. He described the remarks as “very concerning” and warned of their potential impact on public trust and health guidance.

According to The Irish Star, amidst the interview, Dana Bash told John Thune, “Trump and RFK Jr. are urging pregnant women to limit Tylenol use due to a ‘very increased risk’ of autism, a statement not rooted in science. How worried are you that this messaging could harm women and babies?”

Tylenol is a pain-relieving medicine that helps with fever, aches, headaches, and similar ailing conditions. While this medicine usually has no side effects, in rare cases, one can experience an allergic reaction or a rash. Meanwhile, Thune responded that he takes the issue seriously as a father and grandfather who welcomed a newborn baby boy into the family.

He highlighted that Trump’s public comments on health should not be made without proof and should be guided by science. “We need to be very guarded about making broad assertions, make sure they are well grounded in science and medicine, take the advice of experts in the field, and ensure these things are well documented.”

Dr Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, slammed Trump for his unproven claims, saying they could mislead the masses. Fleischman is right, though. A person who’s the head of state should be prudent in what he says on public platforms.

Autism and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) are genetically hereditary and associated with shared impairments in social functioning and executive functioning. The hindrance to a child’s brain development is that only families who have children understand the pain of raising a child with such a condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 7 million (11.4%) US children aged 3–17 years have ever been diagnosed with ADHD, as per a national survey of parents using data from 2022. In addition, about 1 in 31 (3.2%) children aged 8 years have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Former President Barack Obama condemned Trump’s remarks during an interview with historian David Olusoga in London. He believes that unproven claims on medicines and health care-related topics can cause unnecessary fear amongst would-be mothers and cause chaos. “We need to hold ourselves accountable to the truth, even when it’s inconvenient,” he said.

Donald Trump and his administration’s habit of oversensationalizing things and speaking without proper backup on serious issues is not a common sight. The 79-year-old has previously claimed that Washington, D.C., had the highest crime rate, but later, Politico reported that these claims had no evidence.