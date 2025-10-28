They love him, they love him not! CNN’s chief data analyst is sharing just how antagonizing Canada could cost Donald Trump the favor of the American people. Harry Enten cautioned the President to be careful moving forward, while pointing out that the Great White North as a nation is more popular than him amongst his own people.

On Monday, Enten shared how Canada is “far more popular” than Trump amongst the American people. The chief data analyst explained that the neighboring country boasts a favorability rating of +49 percentage points. The President, on the other hand, fares a -10 on polls.

“When you pick on Canada as the United States president, you are picking on a country that the American people adore,” Enten pointed out. He went on to explain how Trump needs to remember that going after the Maple leaf nation would mean he’s going after an entity that is “far more popular” on the American people’s list than him.

“We’re talking about Canada coming out nearly 60 points ahead on the net popularity rating versus Donald Trump here in the United States,” the data analyst repeated to emphasize his point.

Re: tariffs on Canada… America has shifted more against them than any other major Trump policy. Meanwhile, Canada (+49 pt net favorable) is far more popular than Trump (-10 pt approve) in the USA. Canadians who see USA as a threat/enemy has jumped from 7% in 2023 to 48% now! pic.twitter.com/z6RiyvRv2w — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 27, 2025

Not to be too critical of just the 79-year-old, Enten noted how no President has ever “come anywhere close” to the northern ally’s current popularity ratings amongst Americans. He went on to note that Trump is still a “long, long way” from coming close. The CNN employee took a jab at the President while claiming that he couldn’t “see Canada from his house when it comes to his net popularity.”

He even claimed that “pretty much every single time, among most Americans,” would choose the nation of Canada over their own President. “Yet Trump has decided to pick yet another fight,” Enten accused.

It might just do the President some good to listen to Enten’s advice. Up until now, Trump has done anything and everything in his power to antagonize neighboring nations and their leaders. During his first few months in office after getting reelected, he threatened to annex the country.

He repeatedly threatened that he wouldn’t stop until Canada became the 51st state of the United States. He also disrespected the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on countless occasions.

From criticizing Trudeau for his leadership to refusing to acknowledge his title, Trump did it all. The President was heard addressing the now former Prime Minister as “governor” on many occasions.