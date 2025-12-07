Cinnabon Employee Fired After Racist Video Goes Viral — Cinnabon Employee Fired After Racist Video Goes Viral

A Cinnabon employee at a Wisconsin location was fired for allegedly being racist toward a Somali couple. A video of the interaction that was posted online shows the white woman calling the man a “n-gger.” After the video garnered a significant amount of attention, two polarizing narratives have come to light.

Crystal Wilsey, a white woman and a Cinnabon employee, was caught admitting that she was racist on tape. “I am racist, and you are a n_g__r,” she was heard saying in a video shot on December 4.

She went on to repeat the confession while adding that she would tell it “to the world.” Wilsey was immediately fired by the chain after the video, which was posted online, started gaining traction.

A viral video shows a former Cinnabon employee declaring she is “racist and proud,” while hurling derogatory remarks at Somali customers, calling them “evil.” In response, Cinnabon issued a statement on X Saturday, confirming the worker was immediately terminated by the… pic.twitter.com/3f3u3GDbpt — Washington Report (@Washington_Rep) December 7, 2025

“We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior,” Cinnabon noted in an official statement. It was revealed that the 43-year-old was fired by the franchise owner after the incident came to light.

Interestingly, a GoFundMe page claims that Wilsey was, in fact, a victim of “intimidation.” The fundraiser was started by a man named Tom Hennessy, who did not mention what his relation to Wilsey is. The page has managed to raise $65,000 out of its goal of $109,110.

“Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation,” the description on the fundraiser page reads. It also accused Cinnabon of firing Wilsey on unfair grounds to make the “nons happy.”

The page claimed that the funds raised would help Wilsey land on her feet after the “betrayal” she went through. “No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians,” it further read.

A woman named Sabrina Osman, who happens to be the cousin of the Somali woman involved in the incident, also started a GoFundMe after the incident.

“My cousin and her husband (Black Somali Muslim couple) were out shopping and decided to stop at Cinnabon for a quick treat,” the page reads. She claims that the couple could tell the atmosphere was hostile right off the bat.

She went on to allege that the Cinnabon employee barely put any caramel on the caramel pecan cinnamon roll that the Somali woman ordered. This prompted the woman to request more of it.

This couple from Somalia walked into a Cinnabon to buy food and the employee started making fun of the woman’s hijab so they took out their phone & started recording then she called them the N word and admitted to being a racist! She continued to say derogatory things to them too pic.twitter.com/h1CrdEcfA4 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 6, 2025

“The worker then said she would warm it up a little because she didn’t want it to be hot and hurt herself,” the page alleges. “You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you’re wearing on top of your head,” the employee allegedly told the customer.

This is the point where the Somali woman took her phone out and started recording the incident. The fundraiser has managed to raise only $714. Ever since both narratives have come to light, critics have hunted down Wilsey on social media to give her a piece of their minds.

“Why are white supremacists always the least supreme whites?” one questioned on one of her posts. “So happy you lost your job, you obviously need help. I really hope you get the help you need, and broaden your horizons,” another wrote. This incident comes days after Trump made derogatory remarks toward Somali immigrants, even labeling them as “garbage.” The President revealed that ICE would strongly pursue the deportation of Somali immigrants in Minnesota.