Trump Moves to Deport Minneapolis Somalis as ICE Cracks Down on Fraud

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is intensifying in Minnesota, as his administration moves to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Somali immigrants following allegations of widespread welfare fraud. Minneapolis prepared for potential consequences on Monday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Chief Todd Lyons confirmed that agents are “prepared to deport” Somali residents if TPS is officially lifted, according to Newsmax.

Announcing the policy shift on Truth Social, Trump linked the decision to reports that millions in Minnesota welfare funds had been fraudulently diverted by individuals in the state’s Somali-American community, allegedly for overseas terrorist financing.

“If temporary protective status is lifted for the Somali community… we’re going to go ahead and remove those elements out of our country,” Lyons told Newsmax, indicating immediate action from ICE if DHS Secretary Kristi Noem moves forward with the TPS rollback.

Lyons pointed out that ending TPS would legally make thousands of Somali Minnesotans “illegal aliens,” putting them at risk of removal from the U.S. “We have to ensure we remove those people from our communities,” Lyons said. He added, “Anyone who comes here under false pretense, 100%, we’re going to remove you.”

He echoed Trump’s argument about fraud undermines America’s systems. Lyons then referenced the 9/11 attacks, highlighting the need for careful immigration screening. “The 9/11 terrorists came here under fraud pretense. You don’t know who the people we are letting in. We have to make sure we do our due diligence,” he said.

🚨President Donald Trump just announced he is TERMINATING temporary protected status for ALL SOMALIANS IN MINNESOTA. Ilhan Omar just found out. pic.twitter.com/VoQGotfewR — The General (@1776General_) November 23, 2025

Community groups and local leaders in Minnesota have pushed back hard against Trump’s crackdown. They argue that terminating TPS will tear families apart and devastate neighborhoods. They point out that many Somali TPS recipients have lived in the state for years or even decades. Muslim civil rights advocates say the fraud claims are an excuse to target vulnerable immigrants and spread fear. Only a small fraction of Somalis have been implicated in the reported welfare scheme, and mass deportations could hurt Minnesota’s economy and violate human rights conventions.

Trump’s latest action against these immigrants follows similar crackdowns against Temporary Protected Status recipients from other nations. The president has increased efforts to tighten America’s borders and appeal to his political base. The Somali community in Minneapolis is one of the largest in the US, and has faced years of political uncertainty. With changing policies and various threats, families are in limbo.

The federal government’s attempt to vilify our Somali neighbors is a dangerous attempt to sew division amongst our community. We will not let that happen. Minnesotans stand together. We will not bend to those who want us to fear and hate our neighbors. Not now. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/ZcMnNF4NQo — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (@HennepinAtty) November 25, 2025

National immigration advocates are also opposing the move. They argue the mass sweep would separate U.S.-born children from their parents. This will create legal chaos in the courts, and destroy trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities. “We urge DHS to reconsider this decision, which risks upending the lives of thousands who have built a home and future here,” said an advocacy leader.

With ICE officials tasking their agents for “imminent action” as soon as Noem greenlights the order, Minneapolis finds itself on the frontlines of America’s latest immigration battle. As fear grows and discussions heats up, all eyes are on Minnesota to see just how far the federal government will go. And, more importantly, whether local community voices will make themselves heard.