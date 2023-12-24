Christine Brown’s New Hubby David Woolley Shares His Thoughts on 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown

In the intriguing world of Sister Wives, Christine Brown, and David Woolley have managed to carve out their happily-ever-after, but their journey was far from a conventional fairy tale. Speaking to People, Christine reminisced about their second date, a pivotal moment when Woolley didn't mince words in describing her ex-husband Kody Brown, uttering the blunt phrase, "Kody’s a dumbass."

It wasn't a revelation in the dark for Woolley; he was well aware of Christine's role on the TLC reality show. On that second date, Christine spilled the details about her life on the show, prompting Woolley to express his preference for a life outside the spotlight, stating, "He would rather not be on the show, he’d rather just be in my life."

The second date, incidentally Woolley's birthday, unfolded with dinner and a play, a moment that crystallized his perception of Christine. Reflecting on that evening on a recent episode of Sister Wives: One on One, Woolley shared, "I watched her be so animated by the play that I went, wow, she’s really passionate about life. That’s when it clicked."

Yet, it wasn't just Woolley's reservations about Kody that cast a shadow. Even within his own family, doubts loomed large when he revealed his budding relationship with Christine. He recalls how his daughter, upon learning about it, suspected he might be falling victim to catfishing, illustrating the skepticism that surrounded their early connection. Of course, for David, skepticism turned into a profound connection with the real Christine, leading to their blissful marriage. Christine herself took to Instagram to proclaim that her new husband "loves all my sides because sometimes I’m brilliant, bad and a little mad."

In a reciprocal sentiment, David dubbed Christine his "unicorn" in an Instagram post, admitting to initial nervousness about making his debut on Sister Wives. He wrote, "I’ve never been in front of a camera and I was so nervous. However, I was thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her." Accompanying the post were hashtags like #oneonone, #nervous, #loveofmylife, and #myqueen.

As their love story unfolds on the reality TV stage, the couple faces the spotlight and, in particular, scrutiny from Kody Brown. In a tell-all special, David vehemently defended Christine against Kody's accusations, asserting that their relationship is drama-free. He dismissed Kody's claims that Christine is "Machiavellian" and emphasized that their love is genuine, as per Screen Rant.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Addressing Kody's accusations, David countered, "No, she’s not that at all. I don’t see that." He firmly stood by Christine, declaring that she was the complete package. The couple has even taken their commitment to a new level with matching tattoos placed over their hearts, symbolizing a connection that goes beyond the surface. In the tumultuous world of plural marriages and reality TV drama, Christine and David have found their unique harmony, proving that love can indeed conquer all, even the harsh scrutiny of the public eye.

