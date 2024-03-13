Christine Brown Expresses Deep Desire to See Garrison Again as She Shares Emotional Instagram Post

Christine Brown is holding onto memories of Garrison Brown real tight in the days following his death. The Sister Wives star shared a new collection of photos of Garrison on Instagram on Sunday, five days after his mother and father, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, announced his death, as reported by The US Sun. Garrison was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound by his younger brother Gabriel on March 5. Among the photos Christine posted was a group picture featuring several Sister Wives stars smiling together.

Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw

In another snapshot, an enthusiastic Garrison was captured wearing a patterned tee shirt at a family gathering. Additional photos showcased him in a yellow T-shirt, lounging on a couch, and posing with his sister, Savannah Brown. In her caption, Christine wrote, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough." Several photos of Garrison in the carousel were captured at Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding in July 2023.

After Garrison's passing on March 5 at the age of 25, Janelle and Kody issued a joint statement on their individual Instagram accounts. According to PEOPLE, they wrote, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." In the meantime, supporters filled the comments section, showering Christine and the Browns with love.

One person commented, "We all love Garrison like he was one of our own, you and Janelle are the best moms and Garrison loved you so much. Thank you for sharing still praying for you all." Furthermore, Kody hurried to his son Garrison's residence following his tragic suicide, amid their strained relationship. Despite their estrangement, Kody was en route to the scene on March 5. Janelle was the second family member, after Gabe, to reach the scene and provide her statement to the police. Documents claimed, "Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment." Kody is not mentioned elsewhere in the police report.

Christine, Kody's former spouse, posted her initial tribute to Garrison on Instagram last Thursday. She described him as a compassionate brother who recognized Truely's desire for a hobby and constructed a flowerbed for her. "We will miss him forever," she captioned a video of Garrison. Before his passing, Sister Wives viewers were aware of the turbulent relationship between Garrison and Kody that had lasted for years. A family source claimed, "I know for a fact there was no buddy/buddy hangout or friendship. Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other."